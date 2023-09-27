BenQ X3100i projector receipt for future testing

It only took 7 days between the announcement of its release and the arrival of the new BenQ X3100i at my home. This is a great exclusivity because the successor to the X3000i will only be available for sale during the month of November 2023 at a price just under €2,400.

This multimedia cube is a DLP front broadcaster (DMD 0.65 chip) with 4K emulation by XPR processing from Texas Instruments. Its light of 3300 lumens maximum is produced by 4 LED diodes which allow it to cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color space references. It supports HDR10/HLG sources (static metadata) and is 3D compatible. At the back there are 2 HDMI sockets in 2.0b format.

Rear BenQ X3100i

Its optical unit with manual optical zoom (1.3X) offers a projection ratio of between 1.15 and 1.5. It is equipped with a Lens-Shift type vertical movement device with an amplitude of 20%. A 2x5W treVolo sound system supports the reproduction of soundtracks from your favorite films, series and games.

Top BenQ X3100i with Lens Shift control

To ensure full compatibility with Netflix and other streaming programs, it comes with the brand’s QS02 HDMI stick (AndroidTV with Google certification).

