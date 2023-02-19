Home World Bentil after winning the Radivoje Korać Cup Sports
World

Bentil after winning the Radivoje Korać Cup Sports

by admin
Bentil after winning the Radivoje Korać Cup Sports

The wing center had a short message after winning the Cup.

Source: MN PRESS

Crvena zvezda won the Radivoje Korać Cup by winning against Mega in the final, and wing center Ben Bentil made a significant contribution to the success of the team in Nis. After the match, he said that part of the work was successfully completed. “Only victories, only titles, we did one part of the job. Now we are waiting for the Euroleague playoffs. This crowd is incredible, one of the best I’ve played in front of“, said Bentil (26).

After oscillating in form in the previous part of the season, Bentil stood out in the “Čair” hall and was especially noticeable against Partizan on Friday. “The rivalry with Partizan is big, we came here to win, that’s what we did. My family also came here and that’s a big thing,” said the Ghanaian basketball player.

Bentil won national cups in Greece in 2021 with Panathinaikos and in Italy in 2022 with Armani, and he extended that streak this winter in Serbia with Zvezda. Listen to his statement after the game:

Source: MONDO

See also  Red carpets for Xi Jinping in Saudi Arabia: agreements worth 30 billion dollars. Focus on oil

You may also like

Israel’s airstrike on Syria hits a neighborhood in...

Environmental protection officials refused to drink direct drinking...

The opportunity missed by Italy absent from the...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 19 February...

King’s Cup in basketball Unicaja beat Real Madrid...

collapsed houses and rubble- Corriere TV

Was one of the unidentified objects shot down...

Africa spends twice as much on arms as...

Piracy, telco against Lega Serie A: “The operators...

Renato Zero on Rosa Chemical: «The fault is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy