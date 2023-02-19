The wing center had a short message after winning the Cup.

Source: MN PRESS

Crvena zvezda won the Radivoje Korać Cup by winning against Mega in the final, and wing center Ben Bentil made a significant contribution to the success of the team in Nis. After the match, he said that part of the work was successfully completed. “Only victories, only titles, we did one part of the job. Now we are waiting for the Euroleague playoffs. This crowd is incredible, one of the best I’ve played in front of“, said Bentil (26).

After oscillating in form in the previous part of the season, Bentil stood out in the “Čair” hall and was especially noticeable against Partizan on Friday. “The rivalry with Partizan is big, we came here to win, that’s what we did. My family also came here and that’s a big thing,” said the Ghanaian basketball player.

Bentil won national cups in Greece in 2021 with Panathinaikos and in Italy in 2022 with Armani, and he extended that streak this winter in Serbia with Zvezda. Listen to his statement after the game: