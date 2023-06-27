Bergamo Comicon 2023, good first time!

The usual Neapolitan event lands in Italian Capital of Culture 2023 con Bergamo Comiconand it’s an instant success. Strengthened by its reputation, with an extraordinary collaboration with Promoberg/Fiera di Bergamo, the first edition outside the Campania region of a fair closes which, if proposed again in the future, has what it takes to be one of the most popular in the Lombard panorama. Over 200 illustrious guests, two beautifully insulated internal pavilions with air conditioning and a large outdoor space used to give everything a breather. Bergamo Comicon has given an important lesson in how it is possible to make a fair enjoyable, and at the same time rich, without having to sacrifice anything.

A fresh and spacious layout

Fiera Bergamo has the strong point of having delocalized toilets and bars in a clever way, making it possible to manage the internal space of the pavilions with cleaner and more targeted solutions. Without the crowds crowded at the checkouts or in front of the showcases, without the smells of food and the comings and goings of the toilets. Yet even the interior layout has a freshness and luminosity to which we are not used to regardless. Airy, colorful spaces, without the impression of going from one niche to another crossing the stands, without jostling and without too many dividers which would almost make a fair of this type too serious and “professional”. Upon entering you have almost the entire view of all the exhibitors, instead of the usual delimiting compartments. It really is a fair space suitable for everyone: children, families, prams and buggies, even slightly bulky cosplayers. Absolutely delicious for everyone, especially cosplayers and photographers, the Asian Village space set up by Gabriella Orefice in which a small glimpse of a traditional Japanese house, including the garden, is recreated.

Tra panel, workshop e meet&greet

The wide choice of events is one of the cornerstones of this all-round event. Among youtubers, tiktokers, designers and gamers, the nerd and otaku landscape has been amply satisfied. From how to create a video, to the evolution of cosplay, to the introduction of AI, up to video games with social events, the three days of meetings explored many often mistreated or misunderstood topics, giving many inputs to reflect on how the whole The world of young people is also changing in relation to new technologies and forms of entertainment. Lego space, board games, projections, nothing was missing.

What immediately caught my attention though was: “Cosplay in the age of social media: The competition between cosplayers has moved from conventions to social media. To date, winning likes and followers matters more than big prizes in international competitions. How did it happen? And is it really so?“. A title that turned out to be very “clickbat” as I suspected, but which pleasantly surprised me with the professional treatment of a particularly difficult topic for the old guard of Play e Sewn by themselves. Moderated by Tony Strifethe two guests Maddie_lena e Cosplay Italia, have actually brought to light many obscure points of this generational leap. Even my provocation on the word “cosplay”, used as a traditional aggregator rather than a web marketing keyword, underlined that in reality there is more. Behind both, which perhaps could be taken as the usual influencer phenomena, there is a degree and a professionalism that give us hope that future Contents Creators will be people able to stimulate in a positive and cultural way. That perhaps social networks will gradually become less “trivial” and more instructive, that in some way it is also possible to use them to give something more profound to others than simple entertainment.

Is it finally possible to have a quiet lunch?

Well yes, it seems incredible but in Bergamo Comicon for the first time I realized that even at the fair it is possible to eat peacefully and without stress. A few tables in the refreshment area of ​​the bar, a self-service restaurant and various proposals outside are the strong point of one of the fears and discomforts of those who spend the day at the fair and would like to eat something or quench their thirst without suffering long queues and endless waits. Acceptable queues, columns for orders with POS payments useful for reducing checkout times even for those who use cash, a wide choice of traditional, fusion, oriental cuisine or simple sandwiches on the go. The proposal is completed by the large expanse of tables and chairs around the area where it is always possible, in a convivial way, to sit down and freely enjoy one’s purchased or packed lunch. Yet the real gem of the day were the four wood-burning ovens that churned out small, delicious and fragrant express Neapolitan pizzas in ninety seconds. In each one it was possible to choose the daisy version or the special Comicon. With an honest 10€ considering being at the fair, as well as the high-level raw material, it was possible to taste the special Marghe with Yellow Piennolo cherry tomatoes, Agerola fiordilatte, spicy Secondigliano salami, chilli pepper threads. For the brave, the version with Neapolitan ragù was the right challenge. Delivered folded, for the convenience of being able to enjoy it even standing up, it is a satisfying and invigorating meal useful for covering the whole day at the fair.

Between cosplayers and idols

At the fair at the Bergamo Comicon, the variegated, sparkling, familiar and a little vintage cosplay is back. Alongside the usual emblazoned and trendy series, old glories or those you don’t expect are also reappearing. From Cobra Commander, to Cowboy Bebop. From “Angel bread” at “Three Maries“, up to a very cute Stitch who greeted and hugged all the children who passed by. Whole families dressed in theme, most of the time in Mario Bros style thanks to the latest film that relaunches it. Hats off to the double contest between Kids and Adult, an intelligent and finally standardized frontier to give the right value to both the future of cosplay and the present. International high-level jury: NadiaSK, Daniela Lo Prestthe irrepressible Russian Janet! Space also for singing performances. On stage on the main stage the co-presenter of the contest PinkLemonanticipated by the only Italian concert of the J-Pop singer Minor in front of a lively audience of fans.

Is there a future for Bergamo Comicon?

This unexpected event somehow set a precious precedent. Numbers are needed before understanding the scope of this first edition. Weigh the admissions, the number of stands, the revenues and also the willingness to respond on the part of the organizers and promoters. It was an event that left its mark for the many positive aspects. Also at a logistical level, the convenience of getting there by car from the motorway, parking for €4 as a one-time fee, rather than the shuttle every half hour until after the fair is a delicious icing on the cake. Yet it would be to understand if a second edition would be possible with the same characteristics, or should increase the number of exhibitors by reducing the spaces. If the whole outdoor area, in case of rain, is accessible with the same convenience we enjoyed today. Yet the hope is that it can be replicated, because within a few years it could become an important reference for the current generation if the quality remained unchanged. We just have to wait for the press releases to understand from the data, not so much with the heart but with the mind, if we can rock this dream for the future! In the meantime, don’t miss the video of the event!!

