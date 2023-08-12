Berlin, a Holocaust memorial cabin set on fire

In Berlin, at the Grunewald stationan unknown assailant allegedly set fire to a former telephone box that had been converted into a library and was part of the “Gleis 17” (platform 17) memorial, which commemorates the victims of the Holocaust deported from that place.

Inside the cabin were gods books on the Nazi era. All the volumes would have been destroyed, as a statement from the Berlin police explains.

The police had been alerted last night by citizens, who saw a man place a box in the cabin and set fire. The Berlin police department responsible for politically motivated crimes is handling the investigation.

