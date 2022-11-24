Home World Berlin airport blocked by climate protest. Activists occupy the runways
Berlin Brandenburg Airport under siege by climate activists. Some members of the environmental group “Last generation” managed to reach the runways. Protesters entered both the southern and northern areas of the airport, so both runways were temporarily closed, causing delays in air traffic.

Climate activists cut off the grid and block the airport runways: flights to Berlin suspended

As reported by the German media, the eco-activists entered the airport in the late afternoon, some on bicycles and others on foot. The police would only be notified of the protest shortly before their arrival. A video posted on the LG group’s Twitter account shows how easily kids jump over fences.

It is the latest act in a series of protests to raise awareness of the climate crisis: so far the members of LG have demonstrated in the squares – recalls The Berlin Spectator – and have entered museums attacking works of art. In Berlin they broke into the ministries twice. But it’s the first time they’ve managed to breach a security area like the one that protects a major airport.

Berlin Ber airport is back in operation, after having to temporarily suspend the service. According to the police, some had stuck to the ground.

