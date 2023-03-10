Berlin women will be allowed to go topless in the German city’s public swimming pools. To do this however, and here is the news, they had to arrive through a courtroom. The reason why the bikini requirement has now been dropped lies in the complaint made by a girl who invoked gender equality: men only have briefs, why on earth do we have to swim with an uncomfortable bra? And the judge agreed with her, also adding an unspecified “right to full tan”.

To be precise, the “Berlin Senate for justice, diversity and anti-discrimination” ruled in favor of free toplessness in the pool. When the body that decides on gender equality issues agreed with the young woman, the Berliner Baederbetriebe, which manages the city’s public swimming pools, decided immediately (it could have taken a lot of time, but Germans are very loyal and responsive ) to change its dress code.

Chief Ombudsman Doris Liebscher said: “The Ombudsman’s Office warmly welcomes the Baederbetriebe’s decision, because it establishes equal rights for all Berliners, whether they are male, female or non-binary, and because it also creates legal certainty. for the staff of the Baederbetriebe »