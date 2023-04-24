Berlin, Last Generation activists glue themselves to the asphalt: city paralyzed with several traffic blocks – Video

The German group of Last generation has organized a Berlin climate blockade and protest actions against the government’s environmental policies. About an hour and a half after the start of the actions, the police calculated more than 30 places in the German capital where there have been or are underway demonstrations and roadblocks. Activists have long announced that starting today they would try to “peacefully block” the entire city. Traffic immediately went haywire and some areas of the capital are paralysed. In the images it can be seen how some activists glued themselves to the road surface of the A100 motorway forcing the police to intervene to remove them.