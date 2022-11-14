Listen to the audio version of the article

The German government is nationalizing the gas company Sefe, formerly Gazprom Germany and a former subsidiary of the Russian Gazprom. The Ministry of Economy justified the measures with the risk of insolvency of the company, which could endanger the security of energy supply in Germany. Dpa reports it.

13.8 billion bailout

The government will take a 100% stake in SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH – formerly known as Gazprom Germany – and increase its loan to the company to 13.8 billion euros, the Ministry of Economy said Monday. The step was necessary because the excessive indebtedness of SEFE and the threat of imminent insolvency would have “jeopardized the security of supply in Germany”.

Europe’s largest economy faces a potential collapse of its energy sector after Russian President Vladimir Putin began curbing gas flows following the invasion of Ukraine. This limitation has resulted in shortcomings and prompted Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration to warn of potential rationing and blackouts this winter.

Second rescue after Uniper

This is the second bailout of an energy company in Germany in two months. In September, the government said it would nationalize Uniper, the country’s largest gas importer, after the company had accumulated more than € 8 billion in gas-related losses. This is the largest rescue in the history of Germany.

The moves are part of a package of 200 billion euros developed by the government to help businesses and households cope with rising energy prices. SEFE has been under German trusteeship since Gazprom cut the company’s funds in April.