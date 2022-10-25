The gas below a hundred dollars, of these times, is news. And Berlin is now chasing the proce cap. A decision on the “mechanism of a ceiling on the price of gas” is expected “at the next EU Council of Energy Ministers”. This was indicated by the German Minister for the Economy, Robert Habeck, arriving at the meeting in Luxembourg. “The work continues constantly,” said Habeck, describing the political agreement reached by EU leaders last Friday as “a good success”. “We want dynamic price limits, we must maintain security of supply” and “prevent speculative swings on the stock exchanges so as not to increase the market’s susceptibility in situations of tension,” he pointed out.