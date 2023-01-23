Listen to the audio version of the article

After days of indecision, Germany opens to sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, announcing that Berlin is ready to authorize Poland to supply the much desired German Leopard tanks to Kiev. “If the request is made to us, then we will not oppose it,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told French television LCI, after the summit between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. “For the moment, the question has not been asked” by Poland, which is required to make an official request to Berlin, however Baerbock pointed out. “We know how important these tanks are and that is why we are discussing them now with our partners,” she added.

The opening in Berlin comes after on day 333 of the war, from Moscow the speaker of the Russian Duma Viacheslav Volodin evoked harsh retaliation for Western military support to Ukraine, especially in the case of sending tanks. “The supply of offensive weapons to Kiev would lead to a global disaster,” railed the speaker of the Russian lower house. “If Washington and NATO countries send weapons to be used to attack peaceful cities or to try to occupy our lands, a threat that has been made, this would provoke a reaction with the use of even more powerful weapons.”

The German decision on Poland’s Leopards comes after days of stalemate over the issue of tanks much needed by Ukrainian forces to gain a clear offensive advantage over the invaders. And it comes to the end of a day in which, after promising “all the necessary support” to Kiev, from Paris the German chancellor Olaf Scholz defended caution on the supply of tanks, underlining that “the way we have acted in the past has always been in close coordination with our friends and allies, and we will continue to act according to the concrete situation”. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron is also entering the heavy weapons game, “not excluding” the supply of Leclerc tanks to Kiev: “I asked the defense minister to work on it”, but in any case “it is something that is evaluated all together,” he explained.

The words of the two leaders echo the latest statements by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who, announcing his intention to visit Ukraine “probably within the next four weeks”, reiterated the “very close dialogue with international partners, above all with the United States” on the question of the Leopards (and probably also of the American Abrams).

According to the weekly Der Spiegel, Germany could eventually transfer 19 Leopard 2A5 tanks to Ukraine, among those currently used as training vehicles and destined for disposal if not sent to Kiev. The Ukrainian government remains optimistic, because “to save the global ship, waiting will not work,” urged Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. Berlin’s announcement is a response to the words of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki who had asked for “a clear statement” from Berlin to authorize countries that have German Leopards to send them to Kiev – first of all Warsaw – defining “unacceptable” the attitude of Germany. And London also insists in favor of Kiev, which after delivering the Sea King helicopters would like to “see the Ukrainians equipped with things like the Leopard 2”, were the words of Foreign Minister James Cleverly.