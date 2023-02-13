World Despite the crushing defeat of the SPD, a new edition of the current coalition with the Greens and Sinistra die Linke remains possible

The Christian Democrats of the CDU have a clear advantage in the local elections in Berlin: according to the exit polls published by the ZDF, the party obtained 28% of the votes with the candidate Kai Wagner, while the SPD of Frances Giffey, the outgoing mayor, obtained 18% on a par with Bettina Jarasch’s greens. In 2021 the CDU had stopped at 18% and the SPD at 21%. Today is the worst result in history for the Social Democrats in Berlin.

This is a blow to the Chancellor’s Social Democrats Olaf Scholz, who have ruled the city-state for 22 years. The election is being held again after a court rules that the 2021 election was invalid due to irregularities.

Overtaking of the Greens on the Spd

The projections of the 7 pm Berlin ballot box overtake Bettina Jarash’s Greens, now at 18.2% compared to the Social Democrats given at 18%. The data published by the ZDF confirm the triumph of the Cdu at 28%. The radical left of the Linke has 13% while the far right of the Afd is around 9%.

Still possible red-green coalition

Despite the crushing defeat of the SPD, a new edition of the current coalition with the Greens and Sinistra die Linke remains possible. If the three parties agree on further cooperation, Franziska Giffey could remain in office, or more likely give way to local Green leader Bettina Jarasch.

Repeated vote

The Constitutional Court in Berlin declared the original vote invalid in November. He declared that a partial repetition would not have been sufficient “in view of the large number and seriousness of the electoral errors”.

The decision followed complaints from several political parties and government bodies regarding the September 26, 2021 election.

