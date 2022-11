BERLIN – “Italy is a country that hates young people, which considers them a problem rather than a resource. It is absurd. I, therefore, have left”. Danilo Rosato moved to Berlin in 2008. And within a few years it became an institution. When he arrived in the capital “escaping from Berlusconi’s Italy and from the mayor-sheriffs who were clearing out the social centers”, Danilo created a very popular rave that no one has ever dreamed of evicting, Homopathic.