Berlusconi and the relationship with the EU, from disagreements with the leaders to the suggestion of an agreement on the right

The last sign of himself, in Europe, has left him in the most natural and most eccentric place for a leader with his history: the EU Parliament, where he was elected in the 2019 vote and remained until October 2022, before handing over the seat to Lara Comi and returning to Italy with the advent of the Meloni government. A stage that concluded a relationship with the EU institutions spanning several decades and marked by different seasons, from three experiences as prime minister to that of MEP, “one of many” who came out of the polls in the last European legislature and one of many to leave Brussels before the end of the mandate.

A never linear relationship, the one with the EU, from the years of turbulence with the other European leaders to the reconciliation attempted in recent months, from latent Euroscepticism to hyper-European anchoring, up to the spontaneous harmony with the hypothesis of a new majority all right in the EU Parliament: the axis between European Populars and Conservatives cherished above all in Italy, a larger-scale re-edition of the agreement that kept its governments standing and cleared customs 30 years ago, at the time of the descent into field in 1994.

Berlusconi died, the descent into the field in ’94: Italy is the country I love

The marriage between Forza Italia and the Ppe

If we look at the party profile, the leitmotif of Berlusconi’s European years is Forza Italia’s membership of the European People’s Party: a relationship that ended up reflecting and reabsorbing its founder’s turmoil with individual EU exponents or EU institutions taken as a whole, from the election of Antonio Tajani as head of the Eurochamber to the threats of expulsion hovering over the sorties on Berlusconi’s Zelensky in early 2023. Today the force squad represents 12 of the 177 seats in the EPP in 2023, on the eve of the first vote in the European elections without Berlusconi for 24 years.

Forza Italia joined the EPP in 1999, overcoming an internal vote in the European party which ended with 73 yes, 18 no and 4 abstentions, amid the enthusiasm of delegations such as the German one and the skepticism of the Dutch and Belgians. Among the endorsement heavier than that of the historic German chancellor Elmut Kohl, in favor of a purchase that would have strengthened the numbers of the family dominated by his Christian Democratic Union (CDU). The entry was part of Berlusconi’s plan to give a centrist guise to a party that has always described itself as moderate, but has unleashed the same tensions that have persisted to this day: fears for the more right-wing inclinations of Forza Italia and, above all, the image repercussions due to a founder who is too cumbersome to be – always – dissociated from the activity of his MEPs.

Recent chronicles are an example of the ambiguity of the relationship. The leader of the European party, the Bavarian Manfred Weber, has always reiterated the weight and importance of Forza Italia in the Ppe, thanks to the relationship of trust with Antonio Tajani. Other members of the family, starting from Germany itself, have developed a growing impatience with Forza Italia and its sovereign swings, as well as Berlusconi’s personal harmony with leaders such as the Hungarian premier Viktor Orban and especially the Russian president Vladimir Putin.