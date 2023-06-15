Berlusconi, from the stalls of the San Carlo theater whistles and “boo” for the message of condolence

Access the article and all the contents of the site

Whistles and “boo” of dissent: so the audience of San Carlo Theatre he reacted by listening to the voice of the speaker who read a message of condolences for the death of Silvio Berlusconi before the start of Donizetti’s opera “Anna Bolena”, afternoon shift.
“On this day of national mourning, we express our condolences by remembering Dr. Silvio Berlusconi – said the speaker, whose voice was immediately covered by the reactions of the room – protagonist of long seasons of Italian politics”. A few applauses, then the replica of the opera directed by Riccardo Frizza directed by Jetske Mijnssen started normally.
