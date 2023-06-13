Berlusconi: How the controversial ex-PM changed Italy – BBC News 中文

40 minutes ago

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi died on Monday (June 12) at the age of 86.

Berlusconi was a flamboyant billionaire and media mogul who once owned Italian soccer club AC Milan. He first served as Italy’s prime minister in 1994 and went on to lead four governments until stepping down in 2011.

Berlusconi has been in Italian politics for more than 20 years and is Italy’s longest-serving prime minister after World War II. However, he has also been involved in sex scandals and corruption allegations, which has caused a lot of controversy.

He died at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, Italian media reported.

In April, he was treated for a lung infection following a previous diagnosis of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Berlusconi was born in a middle-class family in Milan in 1936. He started his career in a real estate company and then entered the media world, creating the country’s largest commercial broadcasting company, Mediaset.

At the end of 2012, Berlusconi was convicted of tax fraud, for which he participated in a year of community service in a nursing home on the outskirts of Milan.

In 2019, Berlusconi won a seat in the European Parliament. In the general election in September 2022, the center-right Forza Italia party he led formed a political alliance with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and successfully entered the Senate.

The BBC’s Rome correspondent Sofia Bettiza looks back at Berlusconi’s legendary life and how he changed Italy.

This is the end of an era. It’s hard to imagine Italy without Silvio Berlusconi, even as the country struggles with its identity in the post-Berlusconi era.

For the past five decades, his shadow has loomed over parliament, the media, football and people in the street.

In a tribute video on Monday (June 12), Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised his “courage and determination”, calling him one of the most influential men in the country’s history.

“Through him, Italy learned that it must not allow itself to be limited, must not give up,” she said.

At the height of his power, Berlusconi, who proudly wore a colorful hood on his yacht in the Mediterranean, could have been mistaken for a pirate.

But he has had a huge impact on Italian society and politics, and has been the subject of highly complex civil and criminal investigations.

As a cruise ship singer, he first enjoyed the thrill of an adoring audience, and this experience of being center stage defined his adult life.

As a media mogul, he oversaw the bewilderment of American television networks and has since transformed Italian television. Scantily clad women defined many of his shows, just as they dominated his private life.

This led to a cultural change among Italians who were suddenly able to watch TV shows with politically incorrect jokes and “veline”. “Veline” is a word in Italian that means “draft girl.”

For decades, Italian TV channels, dominated by the public broadcaster RAI, have been rigorous and no-nonsense. Berlusconi decided to put the preferences of the audience first and single-handedly created commercial television in Italy.

Even today, if you browse Italian TV channels, you inevitably come across half-naked young women.

Berlusconi dabbled in politics not out of ideological fervour, but out of a desire to protect his growing business interests.

He was elected prime minister four times, appealing to a broad base of voters. The former entertainment mogul has projected a colorful image in stark contrast to the conservative intellectuals who charted the Italian line before him.

But the man known as “Il Cavaliere” is polarizing among the Italian populace for his policies, including his controversial participation in the US-led invasion of Iraq, and his entire way of life.

I saw this first-hand when I interviewed him as a BBC reporter in 2018. At the end of our conversation, still filming on camera, we shook hands.

He suddenly said to me like lightning: "Don't shake hands so hard! Men will be scared by you, and no one will marry you!" When I replied that it is good to shake hands firmly, he smiled and said that he just Joking: "You have to joke once in a while."

It also shows why many Italians hate him for his overtly sexist and disrespectful behaviour, but others adore him as “the man of the people”.

As the writer Curzio Malaparte wrote, Berlusconi’s qualities and faults “are those of all Italians”.

In fact, many Italian newspapers credit him with inventing populism in Italy. He has been compared to several right-wing politicians of the 2010s, including Donald Trump.

Berlusconi played a key role in allowing the far right to enter mainstream politics. He is allied with the League of the Nord, a party calling for independence in parts of northern Italy, and the neo-fascist Alleanza Nazionale, which is succeeded by current Prime Minister Meloni’s party.

Meloni himself first became a high-profile politician under Berlusconi’s wing, serving as a junior minister in his previous government.

Berlusconi wants to impress the world more. He transformed his villa in Arcore into a palace with Renaissance paintings, and his villa in Sardinia looks like a theme park, including a fake volcano spewing lava.

Investigators found the villas were frequented by actresses and models, who received gifts and envelopes filled with cash there.

In the end, it wasn’t the “bunga bunga” sex parties that crushed him, but its inability to deal with Italy’s debt reaching unsustainable levels in 2011.

His political downfall came during the financial crisis, when Italians held him responsible for the country’s weak economy.

Numerous criminal investigations into his bribery and corruption, as well as the fallout from his infamous “bunga-bunga” sex parties, also continued to weigh on him.

What is Berlusconi’s political legacy? He has made almost no political reforms. He seemed more concerned with building his own image than running a country.

But his ups and downs hypnotized a nation.