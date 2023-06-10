Berlusconi in the hospital Info

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (86) ended up in a hospital in Milan again.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (86) ended up in the San Rafael Hospital in Milan again, writes the British “Guardian”. The reasons why Berlusconi was admitted to the hospital today are still unknown. He was discharged from the hospital just two months ago due to a lung infection associated with chronic leukemia.

Silvio Berlusconi was the head of the party “Forza Italia” (Forward Italy), he is the founder and owner of media companies colloquially called the “Italian media empire”. According to “Forbes” magazine, he is one of the richest people in Italy. He was also the president of the Milan football club in the period from 1986 to 2004, and today he is a co-owner of the team.

