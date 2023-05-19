Home » Berlusconi leaves the San Raffaele hospital after 45 days
Berlusconi leaves the San Raffaele hospital after 45 days

Italia

Il Cavaliere had been hospitalized on 5 April for a lung infection in a context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

After 45 days of hospitalization Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi was discharged and this morning he left the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he had been hospitalized since 5 April to treat a lung infection that arose in the context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

The Forza Italia leader was discharged today after 45 days of hospitalization, of which the first 12 were in intensive care. On April 16, he was then transferred to an ordinary inpatient ward in pavilion Q of the structure.

Berlusconi leaves the hospital with Marta Fascina and says goodbye

The former Prime Minister raised a hand in greeting, as after a month and a half he was leaving the San Raffaele hospital in Milan from the entrance in via Olgettina 60 aboard his car. Wearing a white shirt and a blue jacket, the former prime minister was sitting in the back seat next to his partner Marta Fascina, who has never been seen leaving the hospital since the first day of hospitalization.

Meloni: “come on Silvio, we are waiting for you on the pitch to fight many battles together”

«Silvio Berlusconi has been discharged from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. A good news. Come on Silvio. We are waiting for you on the field to fight many battles together». These are the words of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on twitter. The leader of FdI is engaged in G7 a Hiroshima, in Giappone.

Tajani, “everyone happy with his return home”

«We are all happy with your return home, welcome back President!». This is what the Foreign Minister and coordinator of Fi, Antonio Tajani wrote on twitter after Silvio Berlusconi’s resignation from the hospital.

The latest bulletin

The latest medical bulletin dates back to May 3, when professors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri had spoken of a “stable and comforting clinical picture”. For today, no press point is foreseen by the doctors who treat the leader of Forza Italia.

