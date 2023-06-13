“Berlusconi once again on trial”: thus the German press bids farewell to the Italian obsession

A dear German friend writes me on Whatsapp just before 11 am Monday 12 June. “It can be said that the week is starting well”. Send me a link to the piece that just came out on the daily mirror with two lines of bare news: at the age of 86, the former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is dead. He jokes that he can still rise again, after three days. “After all, he was a very religious man.” Bar talk, among friends, which will be resumed at the next meeting in the restaurant.

The next day, the analyzes in the main German newspapers, which report the news on the front page, are undoubtedly more weighted. Apart from some marginal tabloids, such as the Berlin courier, who writes “Goodbye President Bunga-Bunga”much of the press focuses on the role that Berlusconi has had in Italian and European politics.

And almost all the big newspapers agree on one aspect: Il Cavaliere has opened the season of European populism. “Europe’s first populist,” headlines The world. “It owes its success to his ego, to his ability to interpret the desires of Italians and to television”. “Father of the populists”, summarizes the local Bavarian newspaper on the front page Augsburg General. While the Southgerman newspaper comes out with a half page black and white photo, with a serious Berlusconi, the Italian flag behind it and the title: “The first of its kind”. “He has often seduced the Italians. They almost always forgave him. He paved the way for populists from all over the world”.

The comment of the TazBerlin newspaper near the Verdi. “He promised everyone the blue sky” (which corresponds to our ‘promising heaven and earth’). “He was a successful populist, who not even corruption charges have been able to unseat.” On the before the Taz there is a full page reproduction of the Last Judgment by Michelangelo. The title is ironic: “Berlusconi once again in court.” “The grandfather of all populists and populists in Europe is dead. He leaves behind the Bunga-Bunga, his Forza Italia and a far-right government, which he helped bring to power. After countless earthly trials, his last trial now begins. If it goes as usual, the proceedings are likely to take a long time.”

Always on the front page, with a smiling Berlusconi among the benches of Montecitorio, the Frankfurter Allgemeine neutral headline: “Fellow travelers and opponents pay tribute to Silvio Berlusconi.” However, the subtitle refers to the Kremlin’s ‘deep sadness’ on hearing the news.

For the Berlin newspaper daily mirror it is instead the end of the “Italian obsession” par excellence. Of a seducer who has poisoned politics. “His opponents despised and hated him, his supporters admired and loved him. Il Cavaliere had become an obsession for Italians. Berlusconi himself was obsessed: by himself”.

An obsession that the owner of the pizzeria in Berlin where I sat down to leaf through the front pages of German newspapers on my tablet, at one point he couldn’t stand anymore. In 2008, the day after the elections that would bring Silvio Berlusconi to the government for the fourth time, he packed up and moved to Germany. To underline the reason for his departure in perpetual memory, he called his new place “Bye Bye Cavaliere”. The pizzeria, meanwhile, is one of the busiest in the neighborhood and the “Bye Bye” has become a farewell. To an Italy that in thirty years of Berlusconi has become unrecognizable. And for thousands of Italians on the run increasingly unlivable.