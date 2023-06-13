Berlusconi, the bipolarity and anti-Berlusconism that has raised coalitions in the centre-left

When it happens it is then quite easy and obvious to pay the honor of arms to the greatest opponent ever. Now that Silvio Berlusconi all the leaders of the political oppositions who in these thirty years have held or tried to stand up to the Knight they give him “a place in the history of the country”. The fact is that the leader and founder of Forza Italia leaves many more orphans than you can imagine. Right, certainly. To the left too.

Because a datum is acquired: at the time, it was the beginning of the nineties, in which Tangentopoli scrapped the First Republic and we moved on to bipolar disorderthe man and entrepreneur who always had “the sun in your pocket”was able to invent the centre-right (at the time there was still the hyphen), give it a liberal and moderate content and, net of many errors and excesses, somehow keep it together until today at least.

Beyond, however, net of Romano Prodi and Walter Veltroni, have always and only built coalitions held together byanti-Berlusconi and without a real and original political proposal. For some time now, anti-Berlusconism has been replaced by “anti-fascism” – equally insufficient – ​​but the problem in the centre-left is always the same: what is the alternative political proposal?

Waiting to answer this question, today is the time to pay tribute to the leader and entrepreneur who has marked the history of the country (never “country”) that he loved. Sergio Mattarella took care of it yesterday at the end of the morning to find the right words and indicate the way and direction to those in the center-left who still didn’t quite know how and what to say. The President of the Republic (tomorrow he will be at the funeral in the Duomo in Milan at 3pm) described the “protagonist of long seasons of Italian politics and republican institutions. Berlusconi was a great political leader who marked the history of our Republic, influencing paradigms, uses and languages. It helped shape a new geography of Italian politics, allowing him to assume the office of Prime Minister four times. In this role he faced global events and gradually integrated the political movement he founded into the European popular family, favoring continuity in the Atlantic and pro-European orientation of our Republic.

A person of great humanity and a successful entrepreneur, an innovator in his field”. The definitive words of Ursula von der Leyen (“He led Italy through a time of political transition and has continued to shape his beloved country ever since”), Mark Rutte, Manfred Weber (“he worked for European ideals”). The beautiful words of Romano Prodi: “Our rivalry has always remained within the ambit of mutual respect. I appreciated his support for the pro-European cause above all because it was reaffirmed at a time when our common European destiny was imprudently under accusation”. And the powerful words of Mario Draghi: “He has been the absolute protagonist of Italian public life for the past fifty years. As an entrepreneur he revolutionized the world of communication and sport, with an extraordinary spirit of initiative and innovation. As a leader he transformed politics and was loved by millions of Italians for his humanity and his charisma ”.

Words that the Knight would have liked to hear alive. And to which all the opposition leaders comply who pay homage to the political opponent to whom they acknowledge having been able to clear the right in Italy through customs. And kept the European roots firm and firm. “An era ends with the death of Silvio Berlusconi” acknowledges the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein, “everything has divided us and divides us from his political vision, however the respect that humanly owes to the one who was a protagonist in the history of our country remains”.

Matthew Renzi who from the left was the first to seek dialogue with the Knight recognizing his role (just as Berlusconi recognized his political ability) underlines how “The Knight was a true champion. Many of us loved him, many hated him but everyone today must recognize that his impact on political but also economic, sporting and television life has been unprecedented ”. Even the leader of the 5 Stars Giuseppe Conte recognizes how “Silvio Berlusconi was an entrepreneur and a politician who contributed to writing significant pages of our history in every field. He has ignited and polarized the public debate perhaps like no other and he has never lacked courage, passion, tenacity ”. The younger ones like Carlo Calenda, Nicola Fratoianni. The older ones like Achille Occhetto whose “joyful war machine” was defeated by the Cavaliere in 1994, his first descent into the field. “Beyond the even bitter political clash – said the secretary of the Bolognina turning point – our relationship has always been civil”. And like Massimo D’Alema who underlines “the indisputable contribution that Berlusconi has given to the building of a new system and to the creation, in Italy, of a right linked to the European democratic system”.

Now, amid emotions, regrets, nostalgia and the many more or less personal analyzes that in these hours each protagonist, right and left, of the political life of these thirty years is making, there are two unsaid big as a house destined to explode once the state funeral is celebrated. The Italian right has lost its centre: who will take up the legacy of Silvio Berlusconi and Forza Italia that no dolphin has been able or willing to shoulder? Who will be able to take the liberal and moderate spheres by the hand, who have looked at retirees and young people as well as entrepreneurs, to whom Berlusconi wanted to give a voice with the liberal revolution that was never completed? The answer crosses the concern of Giorgia Meloni and the emotion of Matteo Salvini. But also the caution of the various center-left leaders. The disappearance of Silvio Berlusconi is the Armageddon with which Italian politics, and also European politics, will have to deal with. Then history will be able to pass judgment on Berlusconi, vices and virtues, merits and demerits. Without hate, finally.