«I believe that Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed by missiles, tanks have never arrived in the garden of his house, nobody has killed his relatives, he has never had to pack his suitcase at 3 in the morning to escape or the wife never had to look for food,” President Zelensky replies during joint press conference with Giorgia Meloni in Kiev to questions about the recent utterances of the leader of Forza Italia. (agtw)