“Berlusconi was a true patriot”: Putin mourns his lifelong friend

So it’s over. Not even the conflict in Ukraine he had managed to break off their twenty-year friendship, a brotherhood, almost a marriage. It took Lady Death. No more exchanging pharaonic gifts, no more gravure postcards, swimming in the waters of the Costa Smeralda in the scorching Italian summers or walking in the fur hat in the freezing Russian winters. “For me Silvio was a dear person, a true friend,” wrote the Russian president Vladimir Putin greeting Berlusconi as a “patriarch” of Italian politics, a “true patriot”.