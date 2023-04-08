“I’m serene because we’re doing our best. And I’m serene because I’m dealing with a patient who is also a great friend to me, I can’t deny it, there’s great personal involvement but he is a person who has accustomed us to always responding in the best possible way and therefore, even in the face of a serious pathology in a truly difficult situation, he is responding well to therapy”. So the professor Alberto Zangrillo, personal doctor of the former premiere responsible for the intensive care where he is hospitalized.” It is clear that we are talking about a patient who is of an age that you all know with a pathology and a complication that have been defined in a precise way. This leads to targeted therapies that they follow the guidelines, of therapies that must always be shared in medicine, when the rules of official medicine are applied, therefore therapies aimed at achieving a goal. Our goal is to be able to achieve the resolution of the clinical pathological picture”. So Professor Alberto Zangrillo, head of the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized since last Wednesday. “The lung infection is the complication of a pathological clinical picture of another nature that we are treating in the best way, trying, as for all our patients, not to leave anything to chance,” he added. What we read these days “are absolutely imaginative things that do not respond to any objective criterion to which serious doctors refer, that is above all an objective knowledge of the clinical picture. We have a very precise therapeutic strategy for which all those that are leaps forward and leaps back, therefore pessimism and optimism, do not meet the criteria of objectivity to which a serious doctor is called”. “I’ve also read that there are characters who should be serious and who think they’re contravening what it is the golden rule of medicine – which is to speak when you have all the information – and that you allow yourself to make hypotheses, forecasts and judgments on whether or not Berlusconi will be able to continue working and doing politics. I feel a sense of human piety for the protagonist of the rash article that came out in the press today”. Thus Professor Alberto Zangrillo, head of the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized since last Wednesday, responding to those who asked him if the former premier will be able to continue in politics. “I hide with difficulty from Professor Ciceri, who is an expert on the subject, the embarrassment that a large institution such as the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic will surely feel, which is the institution that feeds this gentleman”.

Berlusconi, Zangrillo: ‘He responds well to therapy, I’m serene’

“Alleged rumors and insinuations without any foundation”: this is how, according to what is known to those closest to the Berlusconi family, the reconstructions circulating these days “on contradictory and imaginative scenarios, projects, designs or intentions, both on a political and economic level”. As reported by ANSA, the president Silvio Berlusconi, again according to the same sources, “albeit within the limits imposed by the current clinical situation and ongoing therapies, continues to closely follow the various dossiers he deals with”. The people closest to the Berlusconi family are therefore collecting from the same family, “together with the confident attitude with which one follows the evolution of his health conditions, the growing disappointment in finding in the media the most disparate, contradictory and imaginative scenarios, projects, designs or intentions, both on a political level and on that of economic activities”. “All alleged indiscretions and insinuations without any foundation” which, according to those closest to the family, “are even more absurd since President Silvio Berlusconi, albeit within the limits imposed by the current clinical situation and ongoing therapies, continues to closely follow the various dossiers he deals with “.

Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized in San Raffaele in Milan since last Wednesday, despite his stable conditions and the persistent problem of pulmonary infection in particular, he is already asking to go home. This is what ANSA learns from health sources.

The family members continue to stand by the president of Forza Italia. Only a few minutes after his daughter Marina, Pier Silvio Berlusconi also arrived at the San Raffaele hospital. Even today the president of Mediaset Faithful Confalonieri he returned for the third consecutive day to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to visit Silvio Berlusconi.

Berlusconi, Letta: 'The road to resurrection has been taken'

At the San Raffaele also the faithful of Silvio BerlusconiGianni Letta to visit the former prime minister. Silvio Berlusconi “I visited him in intensive care, we talked and I found him better than I thought”, said Gianni Letta leaving the hospital after a visit of about an hour. “We can send him an Easter wish – he added – because the road to rebirth, if not resurrection, has been taken”.

“I didn’t hear from him this morning, but he rested well. I’m in contact with his family, with Professor Zangrillo, with Marta Fascina. He rested peacefully, he says he feels good and this is already a positive fact”: he said today to the microphones of SkyTg24 Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani answering a question on the state of health of Silvio Berlusconi. “The treatments continue, but he is a lion, so he has always managed to overcome the disease. I also spoke to his brother this morning: they are all optimistic, they trust in his courage, in his strength and we are convinced that he will return soon”. “On the other hand, we as a party are working because we are organizing a major event in Milan on 5 and 6 May, which could perhaps mark his reappearance in public,” he concluded.

