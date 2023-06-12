Home » Berlusconi’s death on news sites around the world
Berlusconi’s death on news sites around the world

The reaction of the agencies was immediate: Reuters, then Efe which speaks of a “key figure in Italian politics”, while Afp recalls that he had been “nicknamed the immortal for his political longevity, a bold and innovative entrepreneur who invented commercial television with sequins, politician and businessman who managed to dodge any kind of turbulence».

«A tireless figure in Italian politics» Berlusconi died at the age of 86, writes Le Figaro, while Le Monde notes how he was a «prominent figure of the Italian right». «Silvio Berlusconi, the man who defined Italy in the 21st century, has died», adds El Pais, at the opening: «Three times prime minister, owner of Mediaset and former president of Milan, the 86-year-old entrepreneur built the narrative of modern Italy”.

El Mundo replies with an obituary “Berlusconi, forever”, which notes how “the Knight was as much loved as he was hated”. “Millionaire tycoon, businessman, who had created the largest Italian media company, Berlusconi – writes The Telegraph – has also transformed the political landscape of the country”. For the Guardian “Berlusconi was one of Italy’s leading politicians, making a comeback as a politician in 2017 despite a career marred by sex scandals, countless corruption allegations and a conviction for tax fraud”.

The news opens up the online sites of Russian agencies which at the moment limit themselves to recalling the biographical traits of the ex prime minister, without recalling the ten-year friendship with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

