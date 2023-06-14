Berlusconi’s funeral, few foreign heads of state: Orbán and the Emir of Qatar arrive

LONDON – Newspapers and television stations from all over the world have devoted ample space to his disappearance, calling him a protagonist of Italian politics of the last thirty years, but very few world leaders will be today at Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral in Milan. To be precise, only three out of the approximately two hundred heads of state and government of the earth: the Hungarian premier Viktor Orbán, particularly interested in relations with Giorgia Meloni; the Iraqi president Abdul Latif Rashid, who happens to be making a state visit to Italy these days; and the emir