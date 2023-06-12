Berlusconi’s unorthodox style in foreign policy

In the long years in which he was prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi dominated Italian foreign policy and changed it considerably. In the periods in which Berlusconi was in government (1994–1995, 2001–2006, 2008–2011) the Italian foreign ministers he chose were rarely incisive figures (with some exceptions) and this allowed him to always obtain leading roles in the management of foreign policy. For almost a year, in 2002, after the resignation as foreign minister of Renato Ruggiero (perhaps the most qualified person to ever hold office in the Berlusconi governments, and who resigned after just six months) he even obtained the management of the ministry ad interimthus fulfilling the double role of prime minister and foreign minister.

Italy under Silvio Berlusconi maintained some of the traditional aspects of its foreign policy, starting with Atlanticism, that is, its proximity to the United States, which Berlusconi if ​​anything deepened. But Berlusconi also made important changes. Relations with some of the other European leaders cooled, with a consequent loss of Italy’s centrality within the European Union. Furthermore, if during the so-called First Republic Italy had probably been the most pro-Arab country in the West, Berlusconi approached Israel and Turkey very decisively, two countries which, especially during his years of government, had complicated relations with the Arab world. His greatest innovation, however, was probably the strong personalism with which he interpreted all foreign policy reports.

One of the most famous aspects of Silvio Berlusconi’s political life, not only in foreign policy, were the friendships (or presumed friendships) he was able to build with some of the most important leaders of his time. Among the most important were those with George W. Bush, who was American president between 2001 and 2009, and Vladimir Putin, who became president of Russia in 1999 and has not relinquished power since. Other important friendships he had with the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and with the former dictator of Libya Muammar Gaddafi, with whom he established a peculiar and much debated relationship.

Among other things, Berlusconi also became famous in large international meetings for an excessive and over the top style that in some cases amused but more often than not irritated the other world leaders. Among the most famous episodes there was the group photo in which did the horns in the midst of other posing leaders and the moment in which, at the G20, trying to get the attention of Barack Obama, he took a rebuke from Queen Elizabeth.

In some ways, Berlusconi’s friendships with international leaders and his foreign policy leanings went hand in hand. The relationship with Bush deepened in the years immediately following the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York on 11 September 2001, and led Berlusconi to make Italy one of the closest and most faithful allies of the United States in the so-called “war on terror”.

Italy, for example, was one of the few Western European countries (together with the United Kingdom and Spain) to participate in the so-called “coalition of the willing” which supported Bush in the 2003 invasion of Iraq, even though there took part directly (Italy entered Iraq only after the fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime with a mission that was formally to peacekeeping). Today the invasion of Iraq is seen as a major blunder in recent American foreign policy which caused serious damage to the credibility of the West.

The good relations between Italy and the United States in the years of Berlusconi and Bush probably culminated in 2006, when Berlusconi was invited to speak before the American Congress meeting in plenary session, an invitation that had previously been made to Alcide De Gasperi, Giulio Andreotti and Bettino Craxi. After the end of the Bush presidency, Berlusconi remained in government in Italy for a couple more years, but he was unable to recreate the same connection with the Democrat Barack Obama that he had had with his predecessor, and also the bilateral relations between the two countries they resented.

Berlusconi’s other great international friendship was with Russian President Vladimir Putin: the two met in the 1990s and always had an extremely warm relationship. Putin periodically invited Berlusconi to his villa (dacia) in the countryside and Berlusconi did the same by repeatedly inviting Putin to his properties in Sardinia and elsewhere. It can be said that in the last twenty years Berlusconi was the Western leader closest and most loyal to Putin, and it is probable that there was a sincere friendship between the two.

This very close personal relationship was useful in the early 2000s, when it was still believed that Putin, who had been in power for a few years, was a democratic leader and wanted to make Russia more open to the West. Berlusconi’s Italy pushed more than any other country for rapprochement, and this contributed to the formation of the G8, i.e. the enlargement of the G7 to Russia, which lasted between 1997 and 2014, the year of the Russian invasion of Crimea. It also led to the so-called Pratica di Mare agreements of 2002.

For the Italian right, the Pratica di Mare agreements are one of the most important moments in Italy’s foreign policy in the last twenty years, and Silvio Berlusconi’s greatest international success: he himself claimed to have “stopped the Cold War” with those chords. The “spirit of Pratica di Mare” is still evoked by the conservative Italian media whenever relations between Russia and the West worsen, to indicate the moment when the two blocs were closer than ever. In fact, they were a series of economic and political cooperation agreements signed in the Italian military base of Pratica di Mare, near Rome, between Russia and NATO, probably the historical moment of closest proximity between Russia and the West.

However, many of these agreements lost importance in the years immediately following, as Putin became an increasingly authoritarian leader and ready to use force to achieve his international objectives. Relations with the West deteriorated markedly in 2008, after the Russian invasion of Georgia, and then completely deteriorated in 2014, after the invasion of Crimea.

Berlusconi remained faithful to Putin even after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022: in recent months, on more than one occasion, speaking of the war, he cited discredited pro-Russia and anti-Ukraine conspiracy theories, arousing gratitude and gratitude from the Russian president and creating great embarrassment even among his political allies.

Berlusconi always maintained good but sometimes cold relations with the European Union, which in some cases approached Euroscepticism. In particular, for much of his time as Prime Minister he had difficulty getting along with Germany and France, the two main powers of the Union.

This distance was partly due to political reasons: for example, both countries, unlike Italy, did not support the American invasion of Iraq, an event that created enormous divisions in the West. But it also had a personal component. Berlusconi had terrible relations with Nicolas Sarkozy (French president between 2007 and 2012): he called him “my lawyer” because Sarkozy had previously worked in a law firm that had had relationships with Berlusconi’s companies. And with German Chancellor Angela Merkel he didn’t fare much better.

The lack of trust shown in Berlusconi by Sarkozy and Merkel probably played a role (how important is still the subject of discussions) also in the end of his last government, in 2011, when Italy was in the midst of the sovereign debt crisis and the two French and German leaders made it quite clear that they considered Berlusconi inadequate to lead the country. It is not known whether Sarkozy and Merkel actually contributed to bringing down the Berlusconi government, but they showed an evident distrust at a time when Italy was under enormous pressure from the markets and when the Italian economy was at serious risk, and sure it is they made clear to Berlusconi himself.

This lack of confidence combined with many other economic and political factors that finally forced Berlusconi to resign. Mario Monti would soon be appointed prime minister.

Other important relationships Berlusconi had with the then Turkish prime minister and now president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the point that he was a witness at his daughter’s wedding. At that time Erdogan was considered a reformist leader and not the semi-authoritarian ruler he is now, and Berlusconi strongly pushed for Turkey’s greater integration with the West, and for its eventual entry into the European Union.

Among the innovations that Berlusconi introduced in Italian foreign policy was the rapprochement with Israel. Relations between Italy and Israel have always been good, but many governments of the First Republic had tried to establish themselves above all with the leaders of the Arab world, and to transform Italy into a sort of bridge between the West and the Middle East. Berlusconi, once again following the American lead, instead moved closer to Israel. In 2010 he was invited to speak in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, and he often favored the Israeli instances over the Palestinian ones in the conflict between the two peoples.

This does not mean that relations with the Arab world were lost, but even in this case Berlusconi always sought to establish personal ties rather than following the traditional paths of diplomacy. He tried it with the Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, whom he invited to Italy in 2009 and with whom he stipulated some friendship agreements, also accepting some reparations for the period in which Italy had occupied Libya as a colonial ruler. Two years later, however, Gaddafi was killed in an uprising against him that had been militarily supported by the West: Italy gave Western forces that bombed Libya access to its air bases.