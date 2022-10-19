Home World “Berlusconi’s words are horrible”. But the US is betting on the FDI leader
"Berlusconi's words are horrible". But the US is betting on the FDI leader

“Berlusconi’s words are horrible”. But the US is betting on the FDI leader

NEW YORK – “Horrible”, horrible. Thus an authoritative American diplomatic source, very close to President Biden, stigmatizes Berlusconi’s audios on Ukraine. The line of the administration remains that of collaborating with the new Italian government, also because the positions of Giorgia Meloni on Russia have been noticed and appreciated. However, the ex-premier’s exits, combined with those of the President of the Camera Fontana against the sanctions in Moscow, cause confusion in Washington, relaunching concerns about how much the premier in pectore will be able to keep the course straight, needing the deputies and senators of Forza Italia and Lega for its executive.

