BERNER / Introduced new products for body repairs – Companies

Whether it’s HGVs, small vans, buses or cars, bodywork damage is sometimes unavoidable in day-to-day driving and is a source of income for most workshops. BERNER has greatly expanded its range of body damage repair products to enable automotive professionals to take advantage of these opportunities.

PREMIUM Styrene-free Polyester Filler is a completely new product in the range, and is ideal for all surfaces in bodywork repair, from steel and aluminium, through to galvanizable sheet metal, glass fiber reinforced plastics or aluminum components. wood.

Another highlight from BERNER is the new Finishline Premium self-adhesive sanding disc (pictured) which, as confirmed by the technical experts, offers several advantages. BERNER has more than 500 products in its range to support bodywork repairs: workshop professionals can order everything they need for commercial vehicles and cars from a single source.

