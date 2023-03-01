The day that Besmaya burned down the Nazca room in Madrid three years after the release of his first song. ‘Normal Things’ it marked the starting signal for a project that in less than one electoral cycle has become one of the most powerful names on the national scene. The huddles of the industry commented that the invitations to the concert had run out for the number of people in the world interested in attending, including the one who writes to you, of course.

It was worth it like almost all things that raise a stir. In show business, massive attention is usually a guarantee of a good bill, regardless of the reader’s taste. said the Besmaya that the important thing in the end are the songs, and with the handful they already have in their hands it’s one of those phrases that if you discuss them, you lose. If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that people generally like nice, well-made things (otherwise it would be stupid) and Besmaya they have both. In addition to the unquestionable charm of the return of the duets, the two Javis (the good guys) divide the roles perfectly and make it possible for an engine to work that without the obvious balance on stage – on the left the decision, on the right the containment; on the left the heart, on the right the reason – it would not be so powerful. Enough to announce that same day the expansion of the battlefield to the mythical OchoYMedio next November. In a year and a half, they have gone from Moroco to La Paqui, quintupling the capacity: cruising speed for a band that looks like that team that starts to win games without getting off the bus until we see normal what is really exceptional.

Yeah well, so what? what about those songs? Well, they have agreed to the indie rocker more underground and those who only find out about new music when they update their Spotify playlist. Of ‘Behind the Wii’, which is my favourite, to the songs included in his first self-titled EP, going through that ‘Auxiliary Rope’ that they dedicated to those who are always there. They changed its meaning live, making it go from being somewhat daunting to a tribute to well-understood vulnerability. I know that feeling; It is what happens when everything goes well for you, that optimism floods until the moment you serve your coffee. So that it does not overflow to burst the largest room in the Madrid financial district.

Now that it’s time to move to other latitudes, that it’s time to launch into a long duration, Besmaya they’re building a plane strong enough that it won’t hit a ceiling in mid-flight. The framework will be songs like ‘I don’t care’, o ‘Honey’, two of the great moments of this birthday night; the gasoline the manifest ambition that they express with each chord, with each string tension. By the way, the first stop is the Demoscopic Party of this house on March 16 at the Teatro Barceló in Madrid with the invitations also sold out.