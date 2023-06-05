Besmaya give us another song to sing, “Tu carita”

The duo made up of Javi Echávarri and Javi Ojan return with a new song that “promises to captivate their growing fan base.” And the truth is that the group does not stop when it comes to offering us new hymns. After “Gas”, comes this “Tu carita” that maintains the main guidelines of the Besmaya sound.
Guitar sound, but pop, impudence and a vocation for an anthem to sing at concerts. Now for the moment you can see the lyric video of the song and learn it for their next performances. And it is that, in terms of concerts of the duo, the list is so long that we urge you to read it under the video clip and mark the ones closest to your town.
Dance for Cambodia (Solidarity Concert), Oviedo: June 29
León Vive Festival, León: June 30
Polifonik, Huesca: July 1
Perifèric Fest, Barcelona: 15 July
Costa Feira, Sanxenxo: August 17
Cooltural, Almeria: 18 de Agosto
Invino Fest, Galicia: August 26th
Salamanca Live Festival: September 8
Nachiños, A Coruña: September 9
Garden of Earthly Delights, Madrid: September 22-23
Sala El Gran Café León: Friday, October 27
Sala Sonar, Santiago de Compostela: Saturday, October 28
Sala Aliatar, Granada: Thursday, November 9
Room X, Seville: Friday, November 10
Sala Musik, Murcia: Saturday, November 11
Ocho Y Medio, Madrid: Friday, November 17
Sala Jerusalem, Valencia: Friday, November 24
Sala Gorila, Zaragoza: Friday, December 1
Stage Live room, Bilbao: Saturday, December 2