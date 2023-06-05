Besmaya give us another song to sing, “Tu carita”

The duo made up of Javi Echávarri and Javi Ojan return with a new song that “promises to captivate their growing fan base.” And the truth is that the group does not stop when it comes to offering us new hymns. After “Gas”, comes this “Tu carita” that maintains the main guidelines of the Besmaya sound.

Guitar sound, but pop, impudence and a vocation for an anthem to sing at concerts. Now for the moment you can see the lyric video of the song and learn it for their next performances. And it is that, in terms of concerts of the duo, the list is so long that we urge you to read it under the video clip and mark the ones closest to your town.