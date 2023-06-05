Best Cities for Retirement | Magazine

The researchers took into account the cost of living, real estate affordability, health care availability, and entertainment and recreation options

Source: MONDO/Teodora Orlandić

Do you dream of spending your retirement in a place by the sea, in an old town where culture and history come together perfectly, but also where life will be somewhat affordable? Research that shows which are the best places to live in retirement can help you with that, reports usnews.com.

The researchers took into account the cost of living, affordability of real estate, availability of healthcare, entertainment and recreation options, and came up with a list of the best cities for retirement living in Europe.

In the following, we present six of them, including a Montenegrin town.

Tavira, Portugal

The most beautiful city of Tavira, which is often called the queen of the Algarve, a region located on the southernmost part of the continental part of Portugal, has been a frequent choice of many Britons and Scandinavians for retirement in recent years, as it offers much more than beautiful beaches. Golf, tennis, rowing, horse riding, hiking and cycling are just some of what awaits you in this part of Portugal.

Annecy, France

Annecy is an alpine town located between Lake Annecy and the French Alps, and due to the canals with which the town is interwoven, it resembles Venice a lot, which is why it is called the “Little Venice of the Alps”. Less than an hour from the Swiss border, this charming town looks like something out of a fairy tale.

Ljubljana, Slovenia

The capital of Slovenia is known as a retirement destination for both Europeans and Americans.

Americans who decide to live in Ljubljana pay about $589 a month for a one-room apartment in the city center. For the same apartment outside the center, they allocate about 437 dollars per month, writes Smartasset. In contrast, a one-bedroom apartment in New York costs approximately US$2,059 per month, which is significantly more expensive than the rent in Ljubljana.

Cascais, Portugal

This charming coastal town is located near Lisbon. Cascais offers a high standard of living with a wide range of amenities, including fine dining, fashionable boutiques and world-class golf courses.

The historic center of the city is filled with picturesque streets, tempting cafes and cultural events. You can enjoy a healthy outdoor lifestyle thanks to the beautiful coastline and nearby natural parks.

Also, Cascais has excellent healthcare facilities, a safe environment and easy access to Lisbon International Airport. It can be said that it is perfect for those looking for a combination of coastal charm and urban comfort.

Paphos, Cyprus

Paphos is the fifth largest city in Cyprus. The locals of Paphos enjoy a relaxed lifestyle based on excellent Mediterranean cuisine and beautiful nearby beaches. This coastal town is increasingly known for its large number of swimming clubs where retirees are encouraged to join small groups to exercise together.

There is also a large selection of real estate. Here, prices start as low as 150,000 euros and go up to around 270,000 euros for a two-bedroom detached house with a pool. A two-room apartment sells for 75,000–100,000 euros, and a bungalow for 130,000–280,000 euros, writes Cyprus Property Guides.

Kotor, Montenegro

In southwestern Montenegro there is a deep bay of the Adriatic Sea known as the Bay of Kotor. It is surrounded by high mountains on one side and the sparkling Adriatic on the other.

In addition to its stunning scenery, the Bay of Kotor is also famous for the Old Town of Kotor, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and perhaps the best-preserved medieval town in the Mediterranean.

Old Town Square is anchored by the 11th-century Cathedral of St. Tryphon, but its cafes and shops are lively and full of youthful energy.

Kotor is a lesser-known but pleasant corner of Europe, like the beautiful old villages in Italy, but more accessible, reports City Magazine.

