For Easter shopping, a selection of PS4 and PS5 games on sale at a discounted price: less than ten euros!

Antonio Izzo | 9/04/2023

Treat yourself to an Easter gift by taking advantage of PlayStation Store Spring Sale, thanks to which it is possible to buy hundreds and hundreds of video games for PS4 and PS5 at a bargain price. The selection made by Sony is extremely varied as usual, capable as it is of meeting both the tastes and the pockets of a large audience of gamers. Your portfolio deserves to be safeguarded, especially in view of the many releases planned for the coming months, so we have selected five excellent video games that can be purchased for less than ten euros. Here are our tips for Easter shopping!

Little Nightmares 2 PS4 and PS5 – 9.89 euros or 6.89 euros with PS Plus

Little Nightmares 2 is a haunting and gloomy puzzle-platformer about Mono, a young boy on the run from a world distorted by evil transmissions. Assisting him is Six, the little girl with the yellow raincoat from the first chapter, who has returned as a supporting character for the occasion.

The presence of a second character should not mislead you, since the one created by Tarsier Studios is an immersive single player experience which he manages to capture with a hermetic and never really explicit story, which occasionally borders on horror territory, and a large number of environmental puzzles, which in certain situations also turn out to be very challenging. Read our review of Little Nightmares 2.

Hob PS4 – 6,99 euro

Signed by the creators of Torchlight and Torchlight 2, Hob is an action-adventure game set in a decaying world where magic and technology once coexisted harmoniously. To stand against the evil that threatens to bring it to extinction is there a silent hero with a mighty arm-glove.

The protagonist is the only one able to stop the inexorable advance of the purulent purple foam that infests and poisons the earth. To this end, the bionic limb represents an invaluable ally: in combat he is able to throw powerful punches and transform into shieldwhile browsing allows you to activate otherwise inert mechanisms and reach areas previously out of reach. In any case, the game world is also and above all surprising – alive, pulsating and constantly changing. You will know more by reading our review of the Hob.

Hot Wheels Unleashed PS4 e PS5 – 9,99 euro

If you missed it last September when it was included in the monthly games for PlayStation Plus, now you can pick it up at a bargain price. Developed by the Italians of Milestone, Hot Wheels Unleashed is a sincere and faithful homage to Mattel’s toy cars, pleasant both to look at and to play with.

The small cars, the object of desire for generations and generations of children, are reproduced in every detail, both in terms of features and materials (such as opaque plastic, satin-finish metal and shiny steel) . They think about supporting everything fiercely arcade gameplay e one of the most complete track editors ever seencapable of capturing all the spirit of the brand.

The tools offered by the editor allow you to take care of every aspect of the tracks, from the contour elements to the “orange pieces”, which can be embellished with loops, boosters, obstacles and many other special objects. The picture is completed by the multiplayer modes locally for two players and online for twelve participants. The Hot Wheels Unleashed review is just a click away.

Dying Light Enhanced Edition PS4 – 8,99 euro

If the series of Dying Light fascinates you but you don’t feel like spending the money asked for in the second chapter, then you can start with the first, exceptional episode, offered for the occasion at a discount in its rich Enhanced Edition.

Very current even eight years after its release, Dying Light pushes the free-roaming genre and zombie themes beyond their physiological limits by skilfully amalgamating a visceral combat systema satisfying progression of roles and performances challenging (and scenic) parkour stages. The recipe for the perfect zombie game is completed by a cooperative mode for four players. The Enhanced Edition also includes several additional content, above all the outstanding expansion The Followingwhich adds a new area and continues the story of the main game.

Catherine: Full Body PS4 – 9,99 euro

We close with a game for fine palates. Reissue of Catherine, a gem launched for the first time in 2011, Full Body enriches the original experience with a large amount of additional content that expands both the gameplay and the story.

Basically, Catherine Full Body is a puzzle game in which Vincent, the protagonist, has to climb yielding towers made up of many small blocks before the entire structure collapses under his feet. The title of Atlus, however, is also and above all an erotic thriller which presents itself as a shrewd reflection on married life and the role of women in Japanese society. Read our review of Catherine Full Body and, if you’re still not convinced, try the demo available on the PlayStation Store.

