Best Travel Suitcase | Fun

Best Travel Suitcase

Best Travel Suitcase

Here’s why there’s one type of suitcase you should avoid when traveling…

Izvor: Youtube/Screenshot/Sloan Byrd

The journey of one’s bag from the baggage compartment at the airport, all the way to the plane and back to the owner, can be long and difficult. Usually, when putting the suitcases on the luggage belt, not so much care is taken, and the workers throw them on top of each other in a hurry. In addition, a recent video that surfaced on the Internet warned all travelers about another problem – and that is the (un)weather.

As you can see in the video, all the piled suitcases on the trolleys, with the help of which they are further transferred to the plane, ended up wet when it started to rain at the Houston airport.

“I’m standing here at the airport in Houston, Texas. And I feel sorry for all the people in the Southwest who have their luggage in these carts without a tarp,” the passenger began in his video, before soon revealing how his belongings ended up – soaked water. The pillow he took out of the bag was completely wet.

This can be quite inconvenient and painful for your pocket if you put some electrical devices in such a bag. Also, the other passengers who commented on this video advised others to travel with hard suitcases, those on wheels.

See also the video of wet luggage:


Suitcases
Izvor: Tiktok/kenyonsalo

Izvor: Tiktok/kenyonsalo

See also  Pope's letter to World Food Forum: Brotherhood to end hunger - Vatican News Vatican

