Bethesda announces a launch party for Redfall in Milan on May 2nd

Bethesda today announced that to celebrate the launch of Redfallil 2 maggio will be held a launch party at Hamerica’s restaurant in Milanwith a vampire-themed menu, hands-on with the game and meet & greet with some of the most famous creators on the Italian gaming scene.
Here is the press release with all the details:
To celebrate the release of Redfall which will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass and PC from May 2, 2023, Bethesda and Arkane Austin invite all enthusiasts and fans of the game to a special “with the vampire” party that will take place at the Hamerica’s restaurant in Corso di Porta Ticinese 6 in Milan from 18.00 to 22.00.
In this eclectic location located in the beating heart of Milan, decorated in style Redfall for the occasion, players will enjoy the special burgers inspired by the game and the four protagonist heroes (Layla, Jacob, Devinder and Remi), try the game on Xbox Series X and PC workstations available and meet some of the most famous Italian creators and appreciated as Kurolily, Kodomo, Cydonia, Coop TV, Kroatomist, Himorta, Kaaat e ShontasG.
An unmissable opportunity to immerse yourself in a 100% experience Redfall and discover the characteristics of the latest unmissable video game developed by Arkane Austin in a unique atmosphere and while enjoying unforgettable dishes.
In order to enter the restaurant with the “skip the queue” and access the area dedicated to the creators for the meet & greet, it is necessary to pre-register for the event at this LINK.