BETHLEHEM – Israeli soldiers this morning detained a 50-year-old Italian activist, Stefania Costantini, during a raid on the Palestinian refugee camp of Deheisheh, a Bethlehemin the south of the west bank, during which a 14-year-old boy was killed. This was reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa. According to local sources cited by the newspaper, the soldiers raided and searched the house of the Palestinian journalist Nidal Abu Akerbeat their son, who recently underwent surgery, and questioned his wife.

The soldiers also allegedly raided the home of Abu Aker’s elderly mother, where they found the Italian activist, who according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society is in her 50s, and arrested her.

Diplomatic authorities are following up on the case.