Beto remains unknown, the point from Bruseschi: Udinese’s day

Here is the collection of the most important news of this May 11, 2023. From center forward Beto to Pafundi’s World Cup call-up

Another day ends in Udine, the news of the moment is certainly the one concerning the Italian Golden Boy Simone Pafundi. The Juventus footballer was called up for the Under 20 World Cup which will be played in Argentina. This will be a great opportunity for the 2006 class, but at the same time a problem for the coach Andrea Sottil. The competition, in fact, will begin on May 20th and consequently the team will have to do without the talent during these last championship matches. Not only the point on Pafundi, given that on Sunday we hope to return from Beto’s first.

Ilja Nestorovski in the last two weeks has carried forward (alone) the Friulian attack cart. First the muscle problem of Isaac Success and then the lumbago of Beto they put the whole advanced department in emergency. Now the former Portimonense seems to be ready to return to the playing field. It won’t be easy have it from the first minute, but knowing that he can also and only be fielded during the match will be a real sigh of relief for Mr. Sottil. The assault on eighth place has begun and the Juventus team wants to go to the Artemio Franchi in Florence to win the three points and oust a team from the fight for this prestigious placement.

