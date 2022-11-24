NEW YORK – When he learned that his son was in the killing club, he feared the worst: not that he was dead, or that he had done something bad, but that he was one of “them”. The interview with the father of the young killer went viral due to his homophobic content. “There was this story of the shooting that involved a lot of people,” he told a local TV station Aaron Franklin Brink48 – so I went looking for some news and found out it was a gay bar.