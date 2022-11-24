Home World “Better murderer than gay”: father of shooter speaks out at Colorado Springs LGBTQ club
World

“Better murderer than gay”: father of shooter speaks out at Colorado Springs LGBTQ club

by admin
“Better murderer than gay”: father of shooter speaks out at Colorado Springs LGBTQ club

NEW YORK – When he learned that his son was in the killing club, he feared the worst: not that he was dead, or that he had done something bad, but that he was one of “them”. The interview with the father of the young killer went viral due to his homophobic content. “There was this story of the shooting that involved a lot of people,” he told a local TV station Aaron Franklin Brink48 – so I went looking for some news and found out it was a gay bar.

See also  Mariupol, inspections of displaced persons: the Russians in search of tattoos symbolizing the affiliation to the Azov battalion

You may also like

Jonnie Irwin, British host: “I said I had...

Iran: footballer Voria Ghafouri arrested for “propaganda” and...

Musk is hiring for Twitter and considering a...

Macron under investigation for illegal financing

Macron under investigation for illegal financing of the...

The antibody antibody of the previous vaccine may...

Canada, nurse helps the young victim of an...

Twitter is designated as a “high-risk” advertising platform...

Media France: investigation into illicit financing of Macron’s...

Pope’s teaching on ‘joy’ gathered in book –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy