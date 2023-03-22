Home World BETWEEN CIALTRONAGE AND CRIMINALITY — A journey into the medical wormhole revealed and disassembled, but ready for the great relaunch in the sign of Full Powers
World

BETWEEN CIALTRONAGE AND CRIMINALITY — A journey into the medical wormhole revealed and disassembled, but ready for the great relaunch in the sign of Full Powers

by admin
BETWEEN CIALTRONAGE AND CRIMINALITY — A journey into the medical wormhole revealed and disassembled, but ready for the great relaunch in the sign of Full Powers

TV viewing

Incompetence, confusion, scams, fights, cover-ups, buying and selling, lies, scams, scams, spin

With Maro Della Luna lawyer, Fabio Franchi doctor, Luca Marfè journalist and Fulvio Grimaldi journalist.

All questioned, conducted and stimulated by Francesco Toscano. With the services of Lilli Goriup

RESISTANCE AND COUNTERATTACK:

On April 1, in Rome, a conference at the Flavio Theater and, then, a demonstration in Piazza SS Apostoli

See also  The announcement that the US will make at the NATO summit: "New measures against Moscow to strengthen European security"

You may also like

Tom Cruise hasn’t seen his daughter Suri for...

MOBILITY INNOVATION TOUR / The crisis of the...

M83, review of his album Fantasy in Mondo...

Jewish radicals attack Jerusalem’s Church of Gethsemane during...

Foreign media: Two American bombers flew towards the...

Macron has reclaimed the disputed pension reform

EU Commission launches proposals against greenwashing and for...

“It’s all true, we said yes”

Macron on pension reform: “It must be approved...

Places in Gernika, Pelomono, Bones Of Minerva, Motorists,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy