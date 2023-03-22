8
Incompetence, confusion, scams, fights, cover-ups, buying and selling, lies, scams, scams, spin
With Maro Della Luna lawyer, Fabio Franchi doctor, Luca Marfè journalist and Fulvio Grimaldi journalist.
All questioned, conducted and stimulated by Francesco Toscano. With the services of Lilli Goriup
RESISTANCE AND COUNTERATTACK:
On April 1, in Rome, a conference at the Flavio Theater and, then, a demonstration in Piazza SS Apostoli
See also The announcement that the US will make at the NATO summit: "New measures against Moscow to strengthen European security"