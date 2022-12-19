It will be Christmas also for Ukrainian children. A Christmas of war, for those who remained in their country. A Christmas away from home, for those forced to flee in these ten months of conflict.

Ukrainian children’s Christmas Niccolò Carratelli December 19, 2022



For Masha it will be the first Christmas by the sea

Masha, 9, fled Kiev with her mother and sister last June. Like millions of other Ukrainian families, hers too had to make the heartbreaking decision to abandon her father and make the journey to the UK. The only sure way for her to save her own children. Masha doesn’t remember much of the trip, she only knows that they left late at night to arrive at a large house in the UK. Thanks to the kindness of a stranger, they now have a home to live in and everything they need. Everything is ready to start a new life in Kent, by the sea. But without the dad.

Masha, 9 years old, in a video call with her dad

Hidden in the cellar, but that wasn’t enough

Iana, 15, and Pavlo, 12, now live in Romania with their father, mother, five brothers and three sisters. They were used to celebrating Christmas as a big and boisterous family, playing music and eating traditional food prepared by their grandparents. But on February 24, Iana, Pavlo and their siblings were awakened at about five in the morning by the sound of explosions near their home. The family took refuge in the cellar, hoping that sooner or later the bombs would stop waking them. But in late March a bomb fell a little closer, ceilings collapsed and windows shattered. The whole family fled to the nearest train station, initially to other relatives’ homes in the west of ‘Ukraine. Finally they crossed the border into Romania, into a new apartment, where they are waiting for Christmas.

Pavlo, 12, lives with his family in Romania

There is no more Christmas in the snow

Karina now lives with her older brother, younger sister and mother in Romania. They have always dreamed of spending Christmas in Europe. Not as refugees, of course, but on vacation. For Christmas the family always managed to save enough to be able to spend the Christmas holidays in the snow, on skis and on sledges. This year will be very different. No holidays, no sledging, no snow. Most of all, no dad.

Karina, 12, with her mother and sister

Resist, even without electricity and running water

Dmytro lives with his mother and six younger siblings in northern Ukraine, near the border with Russia and Belarus. When the fighting started, Dmytro, his expectant mother Olha, and the rest of the family shut themselves up at home for a month and lived without electricity or running water. They would just go out to stock up on as much food as they could at the local store. Over the summer, their house caught fire due to a short circuit and was reduced to rubble. The family has lost everything. But thanks to community support, they bought a new house in the same village.

Dmytro, 15, lives with his six younger siblings in Romania

Khrystyna’s gray hair

Khrystyna, 8, and her family live in a city in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. She has fond memories of Christmas, with the morning spent opening presents. But she knows this year won’t be like any other. Her mother Oksana says her hair has started to turn gray, due to trauma suffered from the bombings. She just wants to raise her children in peace. And let the war end.