Some say it was already in the air from the birth of little Lilibet. In short, a script, or rather a contract, already written. Then Prince Harry’s outstretched editorial release with «Spare» put some of him into it. And this is how even for Harry and Meghan we are now talking about divorce.

Meghan has stripped everything that can be removed from the royal family, has given birth to two children who guarantee her a lifelong star allowance and is also preparing her autobiography. But who says all this? The usual British tabloids? No, someone a little more authoritative: Prince Charles III himself who would already have the little treasure ready with which to liquidate his very uncomfortable daughter-in-law. Fifty million pounds to “save” the little “spare wheel” of the Windsor family: that daredevil Harry.

Contract ready

So not everything would go smoothly in Montecito. Rumors of disagreements, even violent quarrels between Harry and Meghan prompted King Charles to draw up a proposal with his collaborators to present to the former actress in the – increasingly probable – case of divorce between the Sussexes. With, in fact, a check for 50 million pounds. The straw that broke the camel’s back – and authorized the rumors of the end of the marriage between the Sussexes – it is an alleged dispute that broke out between Harry and Meghan and which would have even required the intervention of the police. Only the latest in a series of rumors that have been circulating about the couple for months, who however seem intent on publicly perpetuating the idyllic image of an eternal and indestructible love. Indiscretions which, evidently, have not escaped King Charles.

Harry and Meghan Markle’s mansion

The sovereign would have already thought about it last year and, helped by a team of collaborators, would have drawn up a detailed plan to please the Duchess of Sussex in the event of a divorce and be able to convince Harry to return to London, welcoming him back to Buckingham Palace. According to what was revealed by an important source at the court, the salient point of the offer to be presented to Meghan would be the sum that the king is willing to pay to remove her from her son: 50 million pounds. Under the terms of the agreement, drawn up with the help of renowned English and American lawyers, Charles would be willing to allow Meghan to retain the title of duchess, as well as transferring to her the property of Frogmore Cottage, the English residence of the Sussexes, and a mega mansion in California. And the grandfather certainly does not forget his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet: he has reserved substantial financial support for them, which would last at least until they finish their studies.