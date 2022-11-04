BEIJING – Kim Jong-un continues to dangerously raise the bar of threats and provocations. Asticella that now, in this escalation that has been going on for days, is exceeding the limits. The Marshal’s army first fired 80 artillery shells into the buffer zone tonight, violating the 2018 agreement signed with Seoul. And then he did fly well 180 aircraft in an overflight that lasted four hours near the border area with the South, north of the so-called tactical course of action, without however trespassing into South Korean territory.