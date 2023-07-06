Between the Natural and the Spiritual: Let’s explore the enigma of diseases~

In Togo, an African country steeped in mystical beliefs, tales of enigmatic illnesses defy conventional explanations. Between ancestral practices of traditional healers and modern medical advances, how do Togolese navigate between these two worlds?

Today we are going to explore the conundrum of diseases in Togo, a country in Africa renowned for its mystery stories that defy all laws of nature. In some parts of the world, these extraordinary tales would be called witchcraft, while in others it would be called magic. The distinction between the natural and the spiritual in these contexts presents a real dilemma. While disease is generally thought of as a natural phenomenon, we will challenge this notion and explore alternative perspectives. Let’s discover together the mysteries surrounding diseases in Togo.

Witchcraft in Togo

Also in Togo, many mysterious events occur on a daily basis. Distinguish between a disease that is natural or magical, i.e. mysticalbecomes increasingly complex.

Credit: SkitterphotoVia Pexels

People are able to defy the laws of nature in spectacular ways. The impossible becomes possible. Some people are famous for summoning rain, thunder, even taking shape as any living being in order to accomplish their missions. They have the ability to fly, to cure incurable diseases, to generate astonishing financial gains, to bewitch or unbewitch. In short, nothing is considered impossible.

The issue of disease in Togo

Getting sick can seem like a natural occurrence. According to most people, when they get sick, they go to the hospital for treatment and recovery. However, it is important to understand that the disease can also have different origins.

Sometimes it can be attributed to a spell cast by one person on another. Stories abound on this subject of mysterious illnesses. There are cases where sufferers show no dysfunction or disease after a full diagnosis. Yet they continue to suffer and, in the worst cases, succumb in mysterious ways.

Natural or spiritual?

For several years, a widowed lady finds herself alone with the responsibility of taking care of her four daughters. Among them, her third daughter, a teenager, has been suffering from an illness for more than two years. The mother did everything to find an effective treatment and transported her daughter from hospital to hospital, but without success. The girl’s situation continues to deteriorate, which also affects her mother’s mental and financial health. Despite the considerable expenses incurred for medical care, no improvement is visible.

Credit: Arina KrasnikovaVia Pexels

Exhausted by the repeated failures of the treatments offered by the hospitals, the mother decided to turn to other perspectives, on the recommendation of people who know the history of the mysterious disease from which her daughter suffers.

The path of spiritualism

Desperate, the lady turned to a multitude of herbalists, so-called traditional healers, traditional healers, charlatans and malams… Each of them told a different story. The source of illness and disease remain mysterious. The lady followed all the instructions given by these people to the letter, hoping to obtain a total cure. Baths at specific times of the night, expensive rituals and multimillion-dollar expenses followed, but her daughter’s health remained unchanged, even worsening at times.

Credit: RahulVia Pexels

Despite the fatigue, the mother does not stop fighting and tirelessly continues her quest for treatment for her daughter. Once again, she decides to follow other people’s recommendations, hoping to find a new perspective for her daughter’s recovery.

God’s way

She then decides to entrust her daughter to the men of God, and to participate in sessions of deliverance after deliverance. For months and months, she put her daughter in the hands of men of God, hoping for a miracle. Unfortunately, the child’s health shows no signs of improving. Despite the hardships, the lady does not give up. She remains strong and tirelessly continues her search for a more effective treatment for her beloved daughter.

Credit: Arman, Via Pexels

On lonely nights, she cries wondering why this is happening to her. Feeling her helplessness grow, she finds herself in a state of distress. Her own health is also failing, but she spares no effort to take care of her daughter, whose state of health continues to deteriorate.

Exhausted and out of breath, she still struggles, not knowing what to do. Fatigue weighs heavily on her shoulders, but she continues to fight to find a solution and bring relief to her daughter.

Girl’s story

The situation of the girl in question began to deteriorate when she was 14 or 15 years old and was still in fifth grade. She began to behave in ways that were worrisome to her teachers and classmates. Over time, it got progressively worse. His speeches became frightening, saying: “they are here, they are coming to get me… They are calling me. Showing signs of delirium. Faced with this situation, her mother had no choice but to keep her at home.

Credit: Liza sumVia Pexels

Over time, the symptoms intensified. She showed signs of disorganization between thought and speech, strange behaviors that indicated a loss of contact with reality. Hallucinations were manifesting, as well as an adherence to erroneous beliefs, even if reality proved the contrary. She suffered from delusions of persecution, sometimes believing she was being followed, tricked or spied on. At times, she remained motionless, indifferent to her surroundings, showing no emotion, giving the impression of being disconnected from the world around her. She could also have seizures and convulsions. However, there were also times when she was surprisingly lucid, to the point of questioning her sick condition.

Le diagnostic d’un novice

Not being a doctor, nor an expert in metaphasic issues, he also recognizes that anything is possible. ” I in no way feign the existence of a dark force or not capable of influencing the course of our lives. I just know that in Togo there are plenty of stories, events that fall within the realm of the mystical. And that to tell the difference between the natural and the spiritual is a complicated thing these days. All that touches me deeply is this woman, this mother, this widow, who deploys all the means necessary to restore her daughter to the health and life she once had.«

Credit: Pixabay, Via Pexels

« While reading, I came across a recent article about a disease whose symptoms I read about. Most of these symptoms match those the girl is showing. I am not a specialized doctor capable of establishing a diagnosis. The opinion of an expert is therefore necessary in order to help this woman who is constantly looking for a solution. As a widow, I only wish she could rebuild her own life. She has the right to a fulfilling life. And also projects of his own. It must also come true. And not to carry alone a burden of two. said someone who knew the girl’s story.

Eventually, it becomes difficult to determine who to give credit to, whether medicine or spiritualism, with regard to the origin and treatment of this disease. This creates a complex dilemma.

Serge Frogtéba BAMA

Email : [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

