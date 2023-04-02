NEW YORK – All under orders. In view of the formal indictment of Donald Trump – expected on Monday in the Big Apple where he will spend the night at the Trump Tower, to then appear on Tuesday in court where he is summoned at 2.15 pm – the Police Department has mobilized all of its 36,000 agents: for the whole week they must be deployed in uniform along the streets of city ​​to guarantee security, even if “at the moment there are no credible threats”, as the police spokesman points out, and to ensure “the right to peaceful protest”.