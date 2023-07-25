beware of hail and wind

Bad weather has returned to hit the Bergamo area. Observing the forecast storm indexes, in fact, the enormous thermal energy still present in Valpadana in the form of heat already appeared evident from the morning: the contrast with the cooler air coming from the north-western quadrants, activated storm cells in transit from west to east throughout the day.

25 mm of rain in 6 hours in the afternoon

The hydrometric levels of the main watercourses currently monitored in Lombardy remain below the alert thresholds, with the exception of the Seveso and the Lambro which, respectively, in the stations of via Valfurva and via Feltre, have exceeded the threshold of ordinary criticality. This is what the operations room of the Civil Protection of Lombardy makes known in a report issued on bad weather. The level of the two streams is currently decreasing.

In the last 6 hours, 44 millimeters of rain fell in the province of Varese, 34 millimeters in Monza-Brianza, 33 millimeters in Milan, 29 in Lecco and 25 in Bergamo.



In the Milanese area on the afternoon of Monday 24 July, in addition to the fall of 3 trees in Legnano, two of which on cars with people on board, a probable whirlwind was reported in Cerro Maggiore which knocked down a series of trees. Various interventions for unsafe trees and flooding also in the Como area and in the province of Varese. The Councilor for Security and Civil Protection of Lombardy, Romano La Russa, expresses the condolences of the Pirellone towards the family members of the woman who died in Lissone after being crushed by a tree that fell due to bad weather: “A tragedy as absurd as it is serious that affects an entire community”

A Boltiere

From the Upper Town the arrival of the storm

Interventions in Boltiere and Dalmine

Fallen tree at Cenate

The situation

Since the early afternoon, heavy hailstorms and even intense gusts of wind have been reported: a Dine and Albano trees have fallen on the road. Heavy rain in the city as well as in the lower Bergamo area. TO Casazza closed the road to Gaverina due to a fallen tree, damage also on the lake with wind and rain: a Tavernola new trees felled, as well as a Dalmine, Boltiere, Sarnico it’s at Osio, Filago, Arcene, Levate and Canonica. Wind damage also a Switzerland .

Unsafe trees, according to when explained by the firefighters, even a Spinone al Lago, Grassobbio, Brembate, Arcene, Urgnano, Pontirolo it’s at Bergamo on the provincial road ex ss 470. Shrubs removed a Ciserano and Capriate.

Problems on the railway line, delays at the airport

Due to bad weather, railway traffic was interrupted from 14.45 to 15.30 between Grumello and Montello due to branches on the electric power supply line of the trains. The stations of Monza and Gallarate have been closed. Delays and variations for trains on the S7, S8, S11 regional lines for Sondrio and Bergamo and on the Ferrovienord S1, S2, S3, S4 regional network for Como Nord, Varese Nord, Novara and Erba/Asso. The Bergamo-Milan line via Carnate had cancellations and inconveniences until the evening. Bad weather also caused delays at the airport, at Orio al Serio as well as at Malpensa.

Upper Bremabana Valley: road closed

Works on the landslide on Fondra Island

(Photo courtesy of Beppe Bedolis)

In the upper Val Brembana

Landslide on the road leading to the upper Val Brembana. In Fondra a mass of water, mud and trees invaded the provincial road, effectively blocking access to the upper valley and now at least 1500 people from Isola di Fondra to Branzi, Valleve, Carona and Foppolo are isolated. On site firefighters, workers of the Province with the cantons and local administrators who are following the evolution of the situation.

Work is being done on the landslide on Fondra Island. Video by Beppe Bedolis

But the landslide would not be only one, in the Brembana Valley: another would have fallen in Cassiglio.

A Tavernola

At the cemetery of Sarnico

Alert until Tuesday

“Orange” alert for thunderstorm risk and “yellow alert” for hydrogeological risk, valid until 6 pm on Tuesday 25 July.

Lightning from the Maresana

(Photo on Bedolis)

Evening of thunder, lightning and hail

Around 21.30 another disturbance hit the whole province with heavy rain and hail. Thunder and lightning were reported throughout the territory so powerful as to light up the dark and menacing night sky.

Thunderstorm in the evening of 24 July: thunder and lightning from the Maresana. Video by Beppe Bedolis

