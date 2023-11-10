Beware of the New Scam Trend: Theft Through QR Code Payments in Cuba

Beware of QR Code Scams: The New Form of Theft in Cuba

A new form of scam has been on the rise in Cuba in recent months, targeting individuals through QR code payments. With the increasing use of Enzona and Transfermóvil payment gateways, state-owned businesses and private companies have adopted this form of payment, making it the latest target for scammers.

The most commonly used method of scamming, known as quishing, combines the concept of phishing and QR codes. Scammers create fake QR codes that lead users to fraudulent websites, prompting them to enter personal information such as usernames, passwords, and credit card numbers. In some cases, the QR code can also initiate the download of malicious software onto the user’s device without their knowledge.

While this form of scam is new in Cuba, it is a widespread issue globally. Reports from Check Point Software indicate a 587% increase in phishing attacks worldwide based on data from September and October 2023.

To avoid falling victim to QR code scams, there are several precautions that individuals can take. Firstly, it is important to never scan QR codes from unknown sources. If a QR code is received via email or message, it is crucial to verify the sender’s legitimacy and check the URL for security.

Using a reliable QR scanner that detects and blocks malicious links is also recommended, as well as keeping software updated to prevent security breaches. It is crucial to never provide personal information to unverified or fake sites, and installing a security solution can help prevent automatic malicious downloads.

Furthermore, sharing safety measures with family and friends is important, and reporting any suspicious attempts immediately can help prevent others from falling victim to these scams.

As QR code payments become more prevalent in Cuba, it is essential for individuals to remain vigilant and take the necessary steps to protect themselves from these emerging forms of theft.

