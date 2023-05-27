Home » Beyoncé and Jay Z’s new villa is the most expensive in California: 200 million dollars for Tadao Ando’s house-sculpture
World

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s new villa is the most expensive in California: 200 million dollars for Tadao Ando’s house-sculpture

by admin
Beyoncé and Jay Z’s new villa is the most expensive in California: 200 million dollars for Tadao Ando’s house-sculpture

The golden duo of US music Beyoncé and Jay-Z has achieved a new record. Together they bought a new super villa in Malibu (Los Angeles), which turns out to be the most expensive in all of California. The villa – designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando for an initial value of 295 million dollars – was purchased by the couple at a cost of 200 million dollars. Note: paid in cash.

The property – whose construction took about fifteen years – is surrounded by 40,000 square meters of garden and is located on a promontory overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The villa was sold to the couple by the collector William Bell, who in 2003 had already bought the property for 14.5 million. The house – made up of a modern mix of glass and concrete – has a swimming pool, some water features, a helipad and even a not exactly small outbuilding.
“This is the second most expensive property in the country – reads the TMZ website – in first place a New York apartment worth 238 million dollars”.

Brad Pitt has sold his ‘haunted’ mansion for $40 million

Emanuela Minucci

In fact, in the more general picture of the United States, the record seems to remain the prerogative of the entrepreneur Ken Griffin, who – in 2019 – bought a $ 238 million house in Central Park (New York). With their purchase, Beyoncé and Jay Z have therefore “only” surpassed the supremacy of the entrepreneur Marc Andreessen, whose house – moreover close to that of the couple – has a value of 177 million dollars.

See also  Charles will become king of England: how the line of succession works

You may also like

the motorist first escapes then is found and...

An aircraft carrier and two other Chinese naval...

Marked 81 years since the suffering of the...

Gran Sasso, two mountaineers who crashed during a...

Competition to be redone at the university, new...

How roses grow from blood – breaking news

Salernitana-Udinese / Samardzic: “Market market? I’m not interested...

Usa, Biden “optimistic” about debt ceiling negotiations. The...

Untold 2023. Full festival schedule

Where are Anđela and Zvezdan after disqualification from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy