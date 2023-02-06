Beyoncé in history: by winning the award for best album in the category “best dance/electronic music”, the American singer conquered her 32nd Grammybecomeando the most awarded artist of all time. The finish line came after 88 nominations and despite the fact that the victory in the «album of the year» category was lost again this year for the fourth time. The Texan artist surpassed the Hungarian naturalized English conductor Georg Solti, who died in ’97, who had reached 31 Grammys. All according to forecasts, with the American singer set to be there absolute queen from the 65th edition of the Oscars of music.

In Moonlight a mani vuote They didn’t make it Moonlight, who were in the running in the «Best new artist» category. The winner was Samara Joy, a young 23-year-old jazz singer born in the Bronx, star of Generation Z. However, for the Roman quartet there is the satisfaction of prestigious nomination, first time for an Italian rock band, and the enthusiasm of the red carpet: Damiano David and his companions attended the ceremony in Los Angeles, wearing Gucci as usual: «It still seems strange to us, we still have to get used to it, but every time we participate to these events and we get to meet our idols is always wonderful,” they said in the pre-evening interviews.

Disc of the Year to Harry Styles Harry Styles won the Grammy for album of the year, “Harry’s House”, the award is the most prestigious among those awarded by the Recording Academy, beating the two super favorites Adele and Beyoncé. Other major awards have gone to Lizzo for the recording of the year (“About damn time”) and, surprisingly, to the blues singer and guitarist Bonnie Raitt for song of the year with «Just like that». Adele triumphed in the «Best pop solo performance» category with «Easy on Me», while the Best rap album, as expected, was that of Kendrick Lamar «Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers». See also Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal: at least 13 dead

The first transgender woman awarded Peter Kim is the first transgender woman to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. With her won Sam Smith with the song «Unholy». Petras, 30, is a German singer who lives in Los Angeles. “I grew up near a highway in the middle of nowhere – she declared, receiving the award – my mother believed in me, in the fact that I was a girl. And I wouldn’t be here now if it weren’t for her support.’ Born in Cologne, the daughter of a choreographer and an architect, at the age of 13 she had appeared at a show in Germany where she spoke about her gender transition, and then carried on her battle in order to get the green light for the surgery before of 18 years, the limit set in your country. After passing the examination by the psychiatry unit of the Frankfurt hospital, Petras was able to announce the completion of the transition in November 2008.

The anthem of demonstrations in Iran “To be able to dance in the street, For fear in the moment of a kiss For my sister, your sister, our sisters.” The song “Per” by Shervin Hajipourwhich lists all the reasons why the Iranian people suffer and fight, became the anthem of the demonstrations that began last September in Iran after the killing of Mahsa Amini. Yesterday at the Grammys, she was the First Lady Jill Biden, presented as “the only person who knows what Joe sings in the shower”, to announce that Baraye is the winner of the award for “best song for social change”. The young author, Shervin Hajipour, was jailed in October twenty-four hours after sharing it, as part of the authorities’ hard-hitting against celebrities showing solidarity with protesters. Hajapour was later released, and has spoken out cautiously on the protests. Last night he posted a message in Farsi on Instagram that read: “We won” accompanied by a musical note and a white heart. See also EU: "Recognize LGBTQ+ parents in all Member States", but being gay is still illegal in 69 countries Then, taking out the classic envelope, the first lady announced the winner of the Grammy for the “song of the year” category: “Just like that”, by the American singer-songwriter and guitarist Bonnie Lynn Raitt, 73, who appeared surprised by the win. Raitt, nicknamed in the States “the baroness of the blues”, has a long recording career, studded with awards.

The night of the Grammys touched a high point with the performance of Steve Wonder, 72 years old, accompanied by the choreography of the very young WanMor quartet, all four brothers and sons of Wanya Morris, leader of Boyz II Men, a soul group founded more than thirty years ago. Then on stage, while everyone was dancing in the audience, another legend climbed up, William “Smokey” Robinson, who at the age of 82, wearing a turquoise suit and unimaginable sepia hair, duetted with Wonder on the notes of «Tears of a Clown». As the show’s third set, country music star Chris Stapleton also got on. Ovation for two timeless artists.

