Beyoncé in history: by winning the award for best album in the category “best dance/electronic music”, the American singer conquered her 32nd Grammybecomeando the most awarded artist of all time. The finish line came after 88 nominations and despite the fact that the victory in the «album of the year» category was lost again this year for the fourth time. The Texan artist surpassed the Hungarian naturalized English conductor Georg Solti, who died in ’97, who had reached 31 Grammys. All according to forecasts, with the American singer set to be there absolute queen from the 65th edition of the Oscars of music.
In Moonlight a mani vuote
They didn’t make it Moonlight, who were in the running in the «Best new artist» category. The winner was Samara Joy, a young 23-year-old jazz singer born in the Bronx, star of Generation Z. However, for the Roman quartet there is the satisfaction of prestigious nomination, first time for an Italian rock band, and the enthusiasm of the red carpet: Damiano David and his companions attended the ceremony in Los Angeles, wearing Gucci as usual: «It still seems strange to us, we still have to get used to it, but every time we participate to these events and we get to meet our idols is always wonderful,” they said in the pre-evening interviews.
Disc of the Year to Harry Styles
Harry Styles
won the Grammy for album of the year, “Harry’s House”, the award is the most prestigious among those awarded by the Recording Academy, beating the two super favorites Adele and Beyoncé. Other major awards have gone to Lizzo for the recording of the year (“About damn time”) and, surprisingly, to the blues singer and guitarist Bonnie Raitt for song of the year with «Just like that». Adele triumphed in the «Best pop solo performance» category with «Easy on Me», while the Best rap album, as expected, was that of Kendrick Lamar «Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers».
The first transgender woman awarded
Peter Kim
is the first transgender woman to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. With her won Sam Smith with the song «Unholy». Petras, 30, is a German singer who lives in Los Angeles. “I grew up near a highway in the middle of nowhere – she declared, receiving the award – my mother believed in me, in the fact that I was a girl. And I wouldn’t be here now if it weren’t for her support.’ Born in Cologne, the daughter of a choreographer and an architect, at the age of 13 she had appeared at a show in Germany where she spoke about her gender transition, and then carried on her battle in order to get the green light for the surgery before of 18 years, the limit set in your country. After passing the examination by the psychiatry unit of the Frankfurt hospital, Petras was able to announce the completion of the transition in November 2008.
The anthem of demonstrations in Iran
“To be able to dance in the street, For fear in the moment of a kiss For my sister, your sister, our sisters.” The song “Per” by Shervin Hajipourwhich lists all the reasons why the Iranian people suffer and fight, became the anthem of the demonstrations that began last September in Iran after the killing of Mahsa Amini. Yesterday at the Grammys, she was the First Lady Jill Biden, presented as “the only person who knows what Joe sings in the shower”, to announce that Baraye is the winner of the award for “best song for social change”. The young author, Shervin Hajipour, was jailed in October twenty-four hours after sharing it, as part of the authorities’ hard-hitting against celebrities showing solidarity with protesters. Hajapour was later released, and has spoken out cautiously on the protests. Last night he posted a message in Farsi on Instagram that read: “We won” accompanied by a musical note and a white heart.
Then, taking out the classic envelope, the first lady announced the winner of the Grammy for the “song of the year” category: “Just like that”, by the American singer-songwriter and guitarist Bonnie Lynn Raitt, 73, who appeared surprised by the win. Raitt, nicknamed in the States “the baroness of the blues”, has a long recording career, studded with awards.
The night of the Grammys touched a high point with the performance of Steve Wonder, 72 years old, accompanied by the choreography of the very young WanMor quartet, all four brothers and sons of Wanya Morris, leader of Boyz II Men, a soul group founded more than thirty years ago. Then on stage, while everyone was dancing in the audience, another legend climbed up, William “Smokey” Robinson, who at the age of 82, wearing a turquoise suit and unimaginable sepia hair, duetted with Wonder on the notes of «Tears of a Clown». As the show’s third set, country music star Chris Stapleton also got on. Ovation for two timeless artists.
All winners
Here is the list of artists awarded at the 65th Grammys, in the main categories:
Album dell’anno: «Harry’s House», Harry Styles
Record of the year: «About damn time», Lizzo
Song of the year: «Just like that», Bonnie Raitt
Best Emerging Artist: Samara Joy
Best Pop Solo Performance: «Easy on me», Adele
Best Performance by a Pop Duo/Group: «Unholy», Sam Smit and Kim Petras
Miglior album rap: «Mr Morale & the big steppers», Kendrick Lamar
Best Dance/Electronic Album: «Renaissance», Beyonce
Best r’n’b’ song: «Cuff it», Beyonce
Miglior album country: «A Beautiful time», Willie Nelson
Miglior album pop: «Harry’s House», Harry Styles
Best urban album: «Un verano sin ti», Bad Bunny
Miglior album rock: «Patient number 9», Ozzy Osbourne
Miglior performance rock: «Broken Horses», Brandy Carlile
Best Rock Song: «Broken Horses», Brandy Carlile
Miglior performance rap: «The Heart part 5», Kendrick Lamar
Best Rock Song: «The Heart part 5», Kendrick Lamar
Miglior performance rap melodica: «Wait for U», Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best R’n’B Album: «Black Radio III», Robert Glasper
Miglior performance r’n’b: Hrs & hrs», Muni Long
Best Traditional R’n’B Performance: «Plastic off the sofa», Beyonce
Best progressive r’n’b album: «Gemini Rights», Steve Lacy
Best Alternative Music Performance: «Chaise longue», Wet leg
Best alternative music album: «Wet leg», Wet leg
Best audio book: «Finding me», Viola Davis
Best Traditional Pop Album: «Higher», Michael Buble
Best Solo Country Performance: “Live Forever”, Willie Nelson
Miglior performance duo/gruppo country: «Never wanted to be that girl», Carly Pearce e Ashley McBryde
Miglior album country: «Till you can’t», Cody Johnson
Miglior video musicale: «All too well: the short film», Taylor Swift
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff
Miglior comedy album: «The Closer», Dave Chappelle
Miglior album teatrale: «Into the woods (2022 Broadway cast recording)»
Best Musical Film: «Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story»
Best song for visual media: «We don’t talk about Bruno» from Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Samara Joy
Best Americana album: «In these silent days», Brandi Carlile
Miglior performance Americana: «Made up mind», Bonnie Raitt
Miglior American root song: «Just like that», Bonnie Raitt
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: «Break my soul», Beyoncé
Miglior performance metal: «Degradation rules», Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi
Best engineered non-classical album: «Harry’s house», Harry Styles
Best Soundtrack Compilation for Visual Media: «Encanto»
Best score soundtrack for visual media: «Encanto», Germaine Franco