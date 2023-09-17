Beyond borders: An exploration that took me from the Dominican Republic to Haiti – Plume fertilee

As I boarded the plane to the Dominican Republic in 2020, my heart was racing, filled with anticipation and nostalgia. In the middle of the pandemic, and despite the confinement, I was looking for an air that was both new and familiar. It had been seven years since I left my native Haiti to seek new opportunities in the United States. In all these years, I had only managed to visit Haiti twice, for brief, fleeting moments. But now it was time to make a deeper connection with my roots and better understand this place I had once called home.

Map of the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Credit: Google Maps

Even though I wasn’t traveling directly to Haiti, the proximity between the Dominican Republic and Haiti gave me the intoxicating feeling of coming home. I felt a burning need to repay a debt to this land that had shaped my identity, and I had a burning desire to explore more of its beauty and complexity. For a long time, I had considered coming back to live there permanently, but persistent political instability and the troubles which were rampant made this project less and less obvious.

Beyond the border

Since 2020, I have spent most of my time in the Dominican Republic. Tired of the cost of living in New York and unable to return directly to Haiti, I had decided to explore the neighboring Republic to see if I could settle there permanently, given that my work as a translator for institutions American operations could be done from anywhere. The proximity to Haiti evoked a familiar feeling in me, as the two countries share similarities in many areas. The Caribbean spirit and culture are deeply rooted in these two nations, and the landscapes bear astonishing similarities.

Jimani-Malpasse border. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

However, as I traveled and spent time traveling in the neighboring territory, the main differences between Haiti and the Dominican Republic became striking. One seemed to have found a more stable political pathwhile the other continued to face challenges in matters of leadership and governance. This realization touched my heart because I had always dreamed of investing in my home country.

Unfortunately, the opportunity to invest in Haiti remained out of reach due to Difficult conditions. Instead, I found myself investing in the Dominican Republic, a country in full swing. economic growth. During the pandemic, many Haitians, just like me, decided to invest in the neighboring country, primarily in the real estate sector, a decision driven by necessity rather than choice. This reality deeply saddened me, because I saw all the potential that exists in Haiti, but circumstances prevented us from contributing directly to its growth and development. It is undeniable that the neighboring country is benefiting from the economic boom that was intended for Haiti by its own sons and daughters. The relationship between Haitians and Dominicans, a fascinating aspect of the shared history of these two countries, is a complex subject that I will delve into in a future article.

New determination and promise of a new beginning

However, I have not lost hope. During my stay in the Dominican Republic, I took every opportunity to discover the neighboring countries, very close to the Haitian border. Border towns like Belladère, Ouanaminthe et Anse à Pitres are, most of the time, very peaceful and welcoming places that have nothing to do with what is happening in the capital of Haiti. Soon, I found myself doing excursions and hikes throughout the northern region of Haiti, easily accessible from the Dominican Republic. There, I was struck by the dazzling beauty and cultural richness that rekindled my faith in Haiti’s potential. These expeditions to Haitian soil were like an invitation to explore more and more. They have awakened in me an insatiable thirst for discovery, pushing me to undertake more and more trips to Haiti in recent times.

Citadelle Laferrière, one of the many tourist sites in Haiti. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Despite the challenges facing Haiti, I have witnessed inspiring personalities who have chosen to return to their native land to sow the seeds of positive change, in the fields of education, tourism, agriculture, etc. By setting up organizations and events, such as What is happening Capt (What’s new Cap-Haitien), P4H Global, Grown in Haiti, and many others, they encourage the active participation of the Haitian diaspora in national life and project a better image of Haiti abroad. It filled me with hope and determination to be part of this movement.

My journey to reconnect with Haiti has only just begun. I am determined to continue my explorations and share my experiences, demonstrating that Haiti is not just about its capital. I want to shine a light on the lesser-known aspects and regions of the country and the incredible work being done by those who dare to invest in its future, carrying within me the hope and determination to be part of a brighter future for Haiti.

