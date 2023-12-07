Beyond Kasai: the Reporter’s immersion in Kwilu and the big fresh fish of its regions – Tambour des villages

Distances on Google Maps can sometimes appear longer, particularly when the Reporter plans to leave his Greater Kasai region for other regions such as Kwilu, where he recently stayed. However, once on the road, The Reporter enjoys traveling, despite the difficulties of the Congolese roads. Whether he’s on board a truck or, more often, on a motorcycle, adventure always attracts him. It offers him a multitude of views of beautiful landscapes and various villages along the route. It is with this in mind that the Reporter visited the villages of the province of Kwilu, precisely in the territory of Idiofa.

755 kilometers traveled, what a long adventure for the Reporter!

The Idiofa – Dibaya-Lubwe road, 111 kilometers to travel by motorbike to report it. The road is full of sand in places, and there you have to get off the motorcycle and let the driver cross this sandy part alone. What a great adventure.

On the way to the Reporter

Hasn’t the Reporter declared his passion for road travel? Even the difficulties of Congolese roads cannot shake his passion, as long as he is rewarded with magnificent landscapes that reveal the beauty of rural Congo. The Reporter generally favors the road, in all circumstances. Whether it rains, whether it’s blazing sun, at night, in the evening, at noon, in the morning, in short, he often takes the road and is delighted by it.

There, it’s another world, another language. The Reporter only speaks his mother tongue, Tshiluba, spoken in his region (greater Kasai), French – the official language of the DRC, a little English and Lingala. However, in the Kwilu region, Kikongo, one of the four national languages, is spoken.

Despite the language barriers, the Reporter experiences a magnificent adventure which he immortalizes, as always, with his camera. His most interesting experience was with the fish of Dibaya-Lubwe, one of the five rural communes in the Idiofa territory, known for its majestic port on the majestic Kasai River.

This river is not only a transit point for the port, it also offers Dibaya-Lubwe an abundance of fish. The Reporter admires the beauty of the Kasai River, its grandeur, the equatorial forest that can be seen on the other side of the river. As he enjoys this magnificent and peaceful place, he sees women from Dibaya-Lubwe also going to the banks to wait for the fishing canoes.

Here is a gallery of 4 photos of the banks of the Kasaï River, where fish sellers come to wait for fishermen early in the morning. The latter arrive with fish in their canoes, which they have caught all night. The merchants make their choice and buy the fish they like and which they will resell to the city.

He sees very large fresh fish for the first time, something he is not used to seeing in his region where fishing is not common. In a touching gesture, these women offer him a big fish. Back at his host in Dibaya-Lubwe, the fish is prepared and an hour later, the meal is ready. However, the Reporter was not prepared for the region’s cuisine. How could he have let his host know when in our cultures it is customary to wait for the host to ask the question himself. Thus, the cassava-based foufou from the Kwilu region is different from the corn-based one he knows, just like the fish prepared in the local way.

Indeed, in the Kwilu region, with a scythe is much more consumed than fufu. On site, the chikwanges are of considerable size and remain inexpensive, which constitutes a comfort for the Reporter. Do you understand ? The wealth of the villages of the DRC lies in their diversity. Although their architecture may seem similar, there is always a certain diversity in background. The Reporter would therefore advise you to find out enough about local gastronomy before going to a given region. Nutrition is essential because if you eat poorly, you will not be able to perform your other tasks well. However, the Reporter can assure you of one thing: in Dibaya-Lubwe, you will find big fish caught in the majestic Kasai River.

Mothers selling chikwange at the crossroads of the rural town of Dibaya-Lubwe

READ ALSO Goats, an important part of Congolese culture

Big fish for the Reporter/Rural town of Dibaya-Lubwe

Share this: Facebook

X

