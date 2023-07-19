Beyond the Parthenon the Athens of the invisible

“I have in my heart the joy of the children of poor families that we have accompanied to see the sea for the first time”. The testimony of Chiara Bonelli who had an experience in Greece, thanks to the Mission Exposure journey proposed by PIME to the students of the Catholic University of Milan

Several times, Pope Francis recalled the words of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati: “To live, not to get by”. And he also repeated them during World Youth Day in Krakow, in the hot August of 2016, when, together with two million other young people, I too heard the Holy Father beg us not to be “sofa-boys”, but to take our life in hand and make it better, full of encounters.

After my first experience as a “young man in the world“, perhaps giving an answer to a research I had in my heart, I accepted the proposal to participate in Mission Exposurea project that accompanies young people on a journey for a summer experience “with the scent of mission”.

In the six months of preparation we learned to be together by getting to know each other and sharing dreams, reflections, expectations and experiences. After reflecting on ourselves, on our relationship with others and with the Other, we therefore received our mandate: I – together with Emma, ​​Ramita and Sara – was assigned to the tourist city of Athens.

It wasn’t what I expected, but maybe it was what I needed. The opportunity to live for two weeks in a reality normally associated with the Parthenon, beaches and paradisiacal islands allowed me to understand how wrong this vision is. For a young player with a great desire to help and put himself at service, confronting a reality that – apparently – does not need help was a cold but extremely stimulating shower. At the end of the experience, my suitcase was filled with gratitude for the people I met in those days, starting with my mission companions. There were children from poor families that we took to see the sea for the first time: they had nothing, but they were as happy as if they had everything. There were the humble Sisters of Mother Teresa; Father Joseph and Elias of the Armenian Church, who take care of the community of refugees and the poor in the Neos Kosmos neighborhood; the family home and the Bethany reception center of the John XXIII association, whose volunteers have been giving away every single day to all those in need for years. And then the homeless and the Shedía association, who seek redemption from street life by showing Athenians and tourists the Athens of the invisible; and Dimitri, Mohamed and Ali, men who live on the street but who made us feel at home with their kindness, sympathy and spirit of sharing.

I carry in my heart many phrases, many meetings, smiles and prayers, but also a renewed awareness that close to home or on the other side of the world, at the university, on the train or walking down the street, I live and I don’t get by only if “I gift for Love”.