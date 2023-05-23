Bezos to marry fiancée Lauren Sánchez

10
The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, he is officially engaged to the journalist Lauren Sanchez, his partner of five years. The brings it back New York Post citing some sources close to the two. The couple is in these hours in Cannes for the film festival. Rumors have been circulating about a possible marriage between the two for months, ever since the journalist was photographed with a heart-shaped ring.
